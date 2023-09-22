Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could retire if he does not receive right offer - Paper Talk

Plus: A group of first-team stars at Manchester United allegedly disagree with Erik ten Hag's decision to exile Jadon Sancho; Martin Odegaard could have joined Tottenham; Jamie McAllister could rival Darren O'Dea for the vacant Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager's job
David De Gea could retire from football if he does not receive a suitable offer.
Martin Odegaard could have joined Tottenham as a teenager but for a call from Zinedine Zidane, which helped seal a move to Real Madrid.
A group of first-team stars at Manchester United allegedly disagree with Erik ten Hag's decision to exile Jadon Sancho.
Tottenham look like the real deal without Harry Kane and can have a real crack at Arsenal and cause them problems, writes Troy Deeney.
Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Chelsea this season, having come close to departing the club during the summer transfer window.
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says he has found his "home" at the Gunners after signing a new five-year contract.
Former Celtic hero Jota has reportedly seen a request for talks with Al Ittihad over releasing him from his contract rejected.
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson was left disappointed with the performance of Jose Cifuentes against Real Betis and reckons he has to move up the gears.
Jamie McAllister could rival Darren O'Dea for the vacant Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager's job.