Everton may be forced to sell stars if 777 Partners takeover is blocked - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Everton could be forced to sell one of their big name players like Jordan Pickford or Amadou Onana in January if the 777 Partners takeover is blocked.

Aaron Ramsdale is in no rush to make a decision over his long-term future after falling behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order.

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele ahead of the January transfer window.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly rejected an approach to succeed Hansi Flick as Germany manager, before Julian Nagelsmann was appointed this week.

THE SUN

Brentford struck a secret deal with the FA to allow Ivan Toney to train at his club - while he was still banned from all football for betting offences

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a January transfer swoop for Southampton star Carlos Alcaraz.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Ivan Toney is pursuing a January transfer as Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs target the Brentford star.

Sporting CP have reportedly rejected Arsenal's first bid worth €35m (£30.5m) for their defender Ousmane Diomande, according to reports.

GOAL

Chelsea have set their sights on £60m Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window, with the Blues confident of securing a deal.

Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are vying for Brentford's Aaron Hickey, along with interest from Bayern Munich.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are vying for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.