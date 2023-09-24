Manchester United and Newcastle in battle for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United and Newcastle are both battling it out to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford rushed to help a woman driver after a horror crash in his £700,000 Rolls-Royce.

Paul Pogba and Rashford turned down the Manchester United captaincy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources say.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag admitted he was forced to leave defender Lisandro Martinez out of his squad for the 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

The brother of a man executed in Saudi Arabia has issued an open letter to Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson pleading with them to speak out about the nation's human rights abuses.

DAILY MAIL

Eyebrows were raised by some at Old Trafford when Erik ten Hag took four goalkeepers to Munich for last week's Champions League clash with Bayern.

Harry Kane toasted his first Bundesliga hat-trick by taking part in Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest celebrations at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta explained his decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale to the bench for Arsenal's north London derby clash against Tottenham is due to how the Gunners 'want to play on the day'.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali reportedly entered the dressing room after the Blues suffered yet another Premier League defeat.

Elena Rybakina has criticised the WTA following a last-minute rule change.

Las Vegas is expected to be F1's biggest race of 2023 but drivers won't be able to enjoy it to the fullest due to the packed calendar, says Williams' Alex Albon.

Novak Djokovic's career was at a crossroads in 2018 following three consecutive losses, with the Serbian mulling over retirement.

THE TELEGRAPH

Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side's next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.

Five-try winger Henry Arundell is expected to be allowed to represent England during the Six Nations despite having signed for French club Racing 92.

Sam Hain admitted that he struggled to sleep before hitting 89 on his England debut against Ireland on Saturday.

THE TIMES

Eddie Jones told Rugby Australia he did not speak to Japan about a return to the role he filled from 2012 to 2015.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association is facing claims of double standards after a Guardian investigation revealed that the owner of a Premier League club may have benefited from bets on the game placed in his own name.

SCOTTISH SUN

Wigan striker Josh Stones is in a tug-of-war between England and Scotland.