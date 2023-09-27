Saudi Arabian clubs to lead chase for Victor Osimhen should he become available as Real Madrid and Chelsea watch on - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Saudi Arabian clubs will lead the chase to land Victor Osimhen should he be available in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also among the clubs holding an interest.

Rory McIlroy came out swinging and showed LIV Golf battle scars are still raw as he said the likes of Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter 'will miss being at the Ryder Cup more than the players will miss them'

Aston Villa women's star Rachel Daly has deleted a tweet claiming players did not wear the club's 'sweaty' shirt, which has brought about concern for holding too much moisture, during a friendly game this month.

THE SUN

Manchester United landed an astonishing 12th home cup tie in a row - as Newcastle were 'rewarded' for beating Man City with a Carabao Cup trip to Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid are weighing up a swoop for Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as they consider successors to Carlo Ancelotti.

DAILY STAR

Disconsolate Napoli striker Victor Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal for the club on Wednesday just days after the club mocked him on social media.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is yet to receive an apology from Jadon Sancho.

THE TIMES

Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to recruit leading referees from the Premier League and across Europe to raise the standard of officiating in the country's top division.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale insists SPFL schedulers should be doing more to help Premiership clubs after suffering two more injuries as his Rangers side set up a Viaplay Cup semi-final clash against Hearts.

Barry Robson says he is relishing Aberdeen's battle on three fronts after watching his team set up a Viaplay Cup semi-final clash with Hibernian.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scott Brown has emerged as one of the favourites for the Cheltenham Town manager's job having recently been in charge of another League One club in Fleetwood.