Chelsea plotting January move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are plotting a January move for Victor Osimhen - while there is also growing optimism Romelu Lukaku will finally be sold next summer.

Arsenal remain interested in a deal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto but any potential approach has been complicated by the Portuguese attacker's sparkling form at Molineux.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to sign Donyell Malen from his former side Borussia Dortmund as he looks to acquire a different option on the right.

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Mikel Arteta is playing a dangerous game by alternating between his two main goalkeepers David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace have put Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca on their radar as the long-term successor to Roy Hodgson.

Lisandro Martinez may be forced to have a second operation in order to solve his foot issues.

Harry Kane cost less than £104m, according to Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford's performance left Manchester United's staff in despair during their meek 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has rubbed salt into goal-shy Chelsea's wounds by detailing how the Blues could have landed Dusan Vlahovic over the summer.

Stonewall will send Jordan Henderson a pair of rainbow laces in a test of the England star's stance on LGBT+ issues.

THE GUARDIAN

Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool is the catalyst for him to earn at least £1m a week in total income, his lawyer and adviser has indicated.