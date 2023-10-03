Frank Lampard open to speaking to Rangers about managerial vacancy - Paper Talk

Plus: Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze could be out for six weeks; England dealt another injury blow with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell set for two months on the sidelines
Tuesday 3 October 2023 23:47, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Rangers about their vacant manager position as the club starts the process of finding a permanent replacement for Michael Beale.
Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell is set to miss at least two months because of a hamstring injury that he suffered last week in a blow to Mauricio Pochettino and England.
DAILY MAIL
The Premier League's introduction of an automatic offside system has been affected by their contract with ball supplier Nike, whose products have yet to be extensively trialled with the new technology.
Crystal Palace have been dealt a major blow amid fears Eberechi Eze is set to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Lionel Messi is closing in on a return from injury after he was seen carrying out individual sessions at Inter Miami's training base on Tuesday.
Eden Hazard will once again grace the football pitch this month after announcing his return to football - for a charity match.
DAILY MIRROR
The Premier League could decide to replay Tottenham Hotspur's game with Liverpool - if an appointed commission rules that the match officials breached the Laws of the game when it came to ruling out Luis Diaz's goal.
Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has questioned Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford amid the club's escalating crisis.
Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs claims he threatened to part with his own money to ensure the club completed a deal for star centre-back Max Kilman.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed what a day working under 'frightening' Erik ten Hag is like.
SCOTTISH SUN
Frank Lampard is the bookies' favourite to become the next Rangers manager.
James Bisgrove has pulled out of Rangers' trip to Cyprus to front the search for a new manager.
There's been a surprise visitor to Celtic training ahead of the Champions League clash with Lazio - former Hoops defender Charlie Mulgrew.
DAILY RECORD
Sam Allardyce says he would be honoured if Rangers asked him to become their manager.
Craig Moore admits he has skin in the game but gave a glowing endorsement of Kevin Muscat becoming the next Rangers manager.
Ryan Lowe has responded to the news he is on Rangers' radar to succeed Michael Beale in the Ibrox hotseat, admitting that managing the Ibrox side is a "fantastic opportunity".
Fears over the severity of Kieran Tierney's injury could be well founded with the defender reportedly ruled out for between 10 and 12 weeks with a muscle tear.