PGMOL report damning of VAR chaos for Liverpool's disallowed goal in Spurs defeat- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The PGMOL's review into Luis Diaz's disallowed goal is damning in its evaluation of VAR Darren England, stating that he rushed a routine situation by prioritising 'efficiency' over 'accuracy' before 'inexplicably' robbing Liverpool of their opener at Tottenham.

Everton's prospective new owners 777Partners have been accused of missing another payment to the British Basketball League last week raising further concerns about the company seeking to take control at Goodison Park.

The revolving door at Chelsea continues to turn - with a trio of major, off-field new faces announced to staff this afternoon.

Lionel Messi has no intention of renewing his contract with Inter Miami and will leave the club in 2025 to head back to Newell's Old Boys, according to reports in Spain.

Mark Wood is set to give England a huge boost by signing a three-year central contract and committing to next year's Test tour of India.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Darren England, the official at the centre of the VAR controversy that has plunged English referees into crisis, will not take charge of further Liverpool games this season but will not be sacked.

Image: Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag insisted he has the backing of the Manchester United board to turn around their season after defeat to Galatasaray saw the club fall further into crisis.

The VAR operator who can be heard on PGMOL's audio feed trying to stop the calamitous mistake that saw Luis Diaz's goal disallowed on Saturday is a Dutch graduate who would ordinarily not even speak during conversations between on-field officials and those in the VAR suite.

DAILY MIRROR

The Premier League cannot press ahead with plans to implement an automated offside system because of its contract with Nike.

Shamed Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales continued to plead his innocence in Spain's National Court amid the ongoing probe over his kiss with national team striker Jenni Hermoso at the summer's Women's World Cup trophy presentation.

Chelsea may have to do battle with several European giants to secure the services of 15-year-old MLS wonderkid Julian Hall, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

David Beckham's mother Sandra has revealed she put Glenn Hoddle on a personal "hit list" for his treatment of the England star at the 1998 World Cup.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are investigating after around 1,000 Galatasaray fans obtained tickets to the home sections for their Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week after initially entering the event under the pseudonym "Andrew Waterman", as negotiations continue between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour over a potential merger.

INDEPENDENT

An MP has written to the radio station TalkSport to condemn its presenter Simon Jordan over his use of the phrase "victim culture" in relation to Liverpool supporters.

THE GUARDIAN

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are believed to be seriously concerned about Marcus Rashford's poor run of form - and Erik ten Hag may drop the England star.

The man Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring in as Manchester United's next sporting director is currently available for hire.