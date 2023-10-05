Marcus Rashford's Manchester United place under threat amid loss of form - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United place is under threat amid concerns over his ongoing loss of form.

William Saliba admits it was "really painful" to watch Arsenal lose out in the Premier League title race whilst he nursed an injury.

Brighton are close to tying Kaoru Mitoma down to a new contract to ward off transfer interest from Premier League rivals.

Everton are on the verge of agreeing a major new, long-term contract with one of their brightest young stars, Jarrad Branthwaite.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton manager Sean Dyche says he understands fans' frustrations with VAR but he remains a 'fan' of the system

Former Ajax striker Kenneth Perez believes it's "not a crazy idea" to imagine Erik ten Hag back at Ajax amid growing pressure on the Manchester United boss.

Moises Caicedo's agent admits a summer move to Liverpool would have been the "more stable" choice than his record switch to Chelsea.

Brazil midfielder Andre Trindade is closing in on what would be a perfect Fluminense ending, with the 22-year-old a prime target for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Climate campaigners believe FIFA are "totally detached from reality" after deciding to hold the 2030 World Cup across three different continents.

DAILY MAIL

Andy Carroll has revealed he hoped that he would fail his medical ahead of his £35m move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy discusses the possibility of Liverpool's match against Tottenham being replayed following the VAR controversy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shed light on his troubled relationship with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, revealing he parked his Ferrari outside his office after being told not to bring the sports car to training.

Chelsea are planning talks with Conor Gallagher over his Stamford Bridge future.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set for a period on the sidelines after spraining his left ankle during the team's 1-0 Champions League win over Porto.

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a move for Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta.

Taylor Swift has been disinvited from the Super Bowl rematch on November 20 when her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs travel to her native Philadelphia to play the Eagles.

Lewis Hamilton's car from his first Formula One title-winning season at Mercedes will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's ahead of next month's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The former girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony is due to be interviewed by police in Manchester next week.

The Cricket World Cup got off to an embarrassing start for organisers on Thursday with swathes of empty seats for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand.

Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the "disrespectful" one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend's contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy explains what happened during the car park altercation and reveals he's texted Team USA caddie Joe LaCava

Bath and Gloucester are vying to sign Henry Arundell for the 2024/25 campaign, should the England tyro decide to return to the Premiership after one season at Racing 92.

Nick Kyrgios has reacted to Prince George being in the Royal Box while he was "swearing his nuts off" during the Wimbledon final last year.

THE TIMES

The Qatari group bidding for Manchester United will not increase their existing offer of £5bn despite the threat posed by a new deal being tabled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The RFU is in early discussions about organising a fixture between an England A side and Portugal.

DAILY STAR

Valencia's half-built 75,000-seater stadium has been handed a new lease of life by Spain's joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

THE SUN

Anthony Joshua could end up making his boxing return on the same night as Tyson Fury's proposed fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde struck an agreement to fight each other next year thanks to the help of rapper Stormzy.

SCOTTISH SUN

AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Janse, one of the major contenders to replace Michael Beale as Rangers boss, has appeared to have ruled himself out of the running.