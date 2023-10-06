 Skip to content

Arsenal and FA considering compromise over Bukayo Saka's England involvement next week - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United have admitted the number of hospitality tickets which ended up in the hands of Galatasaray supporters was 'unacceptable'; Prince William has been making regular appearances at Aston Villa training sessions

Friday 6 October 2023 22:24, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association and Arsenal are considering a compromise over Bukayo Saka's involvement for England next week which is set to see the attacker rested for the game versus Australia.

Manchester United have admitted the number of hospitality tickets which ended up in the hands of Galatasaray supporters was 'unacceptable' after hundreds of away supporters were spotted in the home end at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka is "in contention" to face Manchester City, according to Mikel Arteta
Image: Bukayo Saka is "in contention" to face Man City according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Aston Villa's attempts to crack the Premier League elite has royal backing with Prince William making regular appearances at training sessions.

Trending

League One side Burton Albion have released a cryptic post teasing a possible return to football for former England international Peter Crouch.

DAILY MIRROR

Also See:

Conor McGregor's UFC return has taken one more positive step forward as the Irishman claimed he has "submitted his stuff" to get drug tested for a fight.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England's Cricket World Cup defence is being hampered by a gruelling 6,200-mile travel schedule across their group-stage matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nasser Hussain joins Ian Ward to react to England's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of the Cricket World Cup

Students at Roanoke College in America said they felt 'blindsided' by the decision to include a former top-10 male swimmer in the women's squad.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool could be in a position to launch a "legal challenge" over the VAR blunder which cost them a point against Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Mike Wedderburn takes a closer look at the video released by the PGMOL following the VAR mistake in disallowing Liverpool's goal against Tottenham

Preston North End teenage ace Finlay Cross-Adair was involved in a head-on car crash that's left him in a serious condition in hospital.

THE SUN

Harry Kane is finally set to say his goodbyes to his former Tottenham team-mates.

England star Tyrick Mitchell could reportedly switch his international allegiance despite playing twice for the Three Lions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Crystal Palace head coach Roy Hodgson denies all rumours of Tyrick Mitchell switching national allegiance to Jamaica following Gareth Southgate not calling him up for England

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers star Claudio Caniggia has been warned he could face up to 15 years in prison after being ordered to stand trial for an alleged sex attack on his ex-wife.

Celtic fans have been reacting with fury after their allocation for the trip to Hearts' Tynecastle Park was confirmed.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, WSL, Cricket World Cup, F1 and more this week