Juventus want Jadon Sancho and will swoop for the Manchester United winger in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Juventus plan to hand Jadon Sancho an escape route from Old Trafford - and could turn it into a permanent £60m deal next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly chasing Brazilian wonderkids Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and Flamengo winger Lorran but could have to cough up around £100m to see off interest from Chelsea.

Jude Bellingham admits he wants to model himself on Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head-to-head in a battle to sign £80m-rated striker Lois Openda alongside Manchester United.

Olivier Giroud was forced to go in goal for AC Milan in their dramatic win at Genoa.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Roma are reportedly prepared to sack Jose Mourinho if his side fail to defeat Cagliari this weekend.

Rory McIlroy's furious row with Joe LaCava at the Ryder Cup began with the caddie telling him to 'relax,' Fred Couples has revealed.

THE ATHLETIC

Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur's shirts were criticised for a colour blind kit clash during Saturday's Premier League fixture.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has suffered a groin injury in training, which could see him sidelined for up to a month.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are back in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen central defender Piero Hincapie after they were forced to cool their interest this summer.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are to extend Victor Lindelof's contract by a year - to stop him leaving on the cheap.

Jose Mourinho says he will "definitely" work in Saudi Arabia at some point amid rumours he could link up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Former Celtic star Nir Bitton has branded the Green Brigade brainwashed and biased and accused them of supporting a terrorist organisation after they unfurled an anti-Israel banner during the team's game against Kilmarnock.