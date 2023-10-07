Arsenal defender William Saliba withdraws from France squad with injury sustained against Man City - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal have been hit with a potential injury blow after William Saliba pulled out of the France squad.

Spurs are ready to grab top prospect goalkeeper Dylan Thompson from Norwich.

Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for loan club Getafe against Celta Vigo on Sunday - 628 days after he last scored in the league for Manchester United.

Former Chelsea forward Loic Remy has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

AC Milan have included striker Olivier Giroud in their goalkeepers' list after a stunning performance between the sticks.

West Ham have put Wigan centre-half Charlie Hughes, 19, on their list of targets.

Robbie Keane and Rory Delap have fled Israel after hiding in a panic room to shelter from Hamas airstrikes.

Wayne Rooney is ready for a quick return to English football after leaving DC United.

Snooker is facing another crisis with top stars choosing Far East exhibition cash over playing in a traditional UK event.

THE ATHLETIC

PGMOL, the body responsible for referees in English football, has changed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) process following the controversial incident which saw Liverpool incorrectly denied a goal against Tottenham.

Bukayo Saka will not report for England duty this week, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest scorer in LaLiga history after netting for Barcelona against Granada on Sunday aged 16 years and 87 days.

Middlesbrough have a £1.5m option to buy Sam Greenwood at the end of his season-long loan from Leeds United.

THE INDEPENDENT

The fall-out from UEFA's plans to reinstate Russian under-age teams to European competition is causing a huge split within the governing body, putting president Aleksander Ceferin under immense pressure to "revisit" the issue at this week's executive committee meeting.

DAILY MAIL

Ex-Arsenal and Man City midfielder Samir Nasri was minding his own business in the press seats at the Emirates on Sunday, when a Gunners fan suddenly squared up to him and then threw punches at other supporters in the same section.

Paul Pogba is having every cream and supplement in his house analysed as he seeks a defence to fight what could be a career-ending doping ban of up to four years.

Wayne Rooney is firmly in the frame to become the new manager of Birmingham with doubts over the long-term future of current boss John Eustace.

FIFA has taken the previously unprecedented step to host a Q&A, surrounding the bidding processes for both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has slammed the plan to hold the 2030 World Cup across six countries as "absurd".

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in stoppage time after the visitors' 'keeper was targeted by a firecracker.

France superstar Antoine Dupont will undergo a medical on Monday to determine whether or not he can play in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa.

DAILY MIRROR

A "devastated" Chris Basham has confirmed that he has undergone surgery for the horror leg injury that he suffered for Sheffield United against Fulham.

Manchester United could reward Victor Lindelof with a new contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England players have raised concerns over the state of the dangerous outfield at Dharamsala in the Cricket World Cup after a player narrowly avoided serious injury on the sandy pitch.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Robson admitted he is frustrated with VAR and the way it has now become the main talking point of football after his side's 0-0 draw with St Johnstone.

Lewis Ferguson was the talk of Italian football after his player-of-the-match display against Inter Milan in the San Siro - but Bologna boss Thiago Motta joked he wants to ban him from discussions in an attempt to keep him a hidden secret.