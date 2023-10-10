Premier League faces calls from clubs to provide formal response to Israel-Hamas war - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League is facing calls from clubs to provide a formal response to the outbreak of war in Israel, with executives at several of them unhappy at the sport's silence since last Friday's terrorist attack by Hamas.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has admitted he is still bitter about Ryan Gravenberch rejecting a national team call-up last month.

Manchester United are in a dilemma over what to do with the notoriously leaky roof at Old Trafford.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier and former team-mate Matt Doherty have been trading one-word blows on social media after the latter gave away a penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Manchester United are in discussions to extend the contract of exciting teenage forward Omari Forson who has been named in the England elite development squad (formerly known as U20s) for games against Romania and Portugal during the international break.

Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin will hold a formal interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho has "no relationship" with manager Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly determined to play at the 2026 World Cup.

Italy and Turkey will co-host Euro 2032, despite the joint bid breaching Uefa's own regulations - the European football governing body's rule states that joint-hosts must be neighbouring countries.

Chris Coleman has resigned as Atromitos boss in Greece.

DAILY MIRROR

Jamaica have opened the door to Mason Greenwood resurrecting his international career - three years after the forward was capped by England.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe took a share of a £75m dividend after the Mercedes Formula 1 team recorded a significant jump in profits.

Spain's Jenni Hermoso has claimed that her image has been tarnished following the unsolicited kiss from former president Luis Rubiales, with the striker adding that "no-one protected me".

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal when his eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules is up in January.

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has undergone a minor operation on his wrist - although he is set to be available for the visit of Arsenal when club football returns after the international break.

THE ATHLETIC

Victor Francos, the Spanish Secretary of State for Sports, believes their men's national team could have done more to support the women's side following former federation president Luis Rubiales' kiss on Jenni Hermoso.

West Brom midfielder John Swift will miss six weeks of action with a calf injury.

Serie A side Salernitana have appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new head coach.

Diego Alonso has been appointed as Sevilla head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

50 Cent has agreed to sponsor Welsh football team AFC Rumney's girls U14 team.

NHL players won't be allowed to put Pride-themed tape on their sticks while on the ice this season as part of a decision made by the board of governors in June.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association's slow response to the terror attacks in Israel has been condemned by its former chairman, the Jewish business executive David Bernstein.

Tottenham Hotspur are offering support to the club's Israeli winger Manor Solomon over the Hamas attacks in his home country.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham expects Euro 2028 to transform facilities for the grassroots game after describing current standards in the country as "embarrassing".

Israel Dagg, the former All Black, has expressed his concern for the future of the game in New Zealand ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland, believing that "we're losing the heart and the grassroots of New Zealand rugby".

England players have been playing at the Cricket World Cup wearing different shirts because of a printing error on their Castore kits.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs are wary of being seen to take sides in the Middle East conflict and are awaiting guidance from the league over how to commemorate the victims of the attacks in Israel.

DAILY EXPRESS

The Glazer family will remain Manchester United owners for the January transfer window if they delay their takeover decision beyond November, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek could make a return to the Eredivisie as he continues to be frozen out at Manchester United.

THE TIMES

UK and Ireland have been confirmed by Uefa as the hosts of Euro 2028 with the organisers promising affordable tickets for fans.

The World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda has denied putting pressure on Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso to downplay the unsolicited kiss she received from Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish FA.

More than 3,600 tickets are still available for England's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji in Marseille on Sunday, suggesting that fans are yet to be convinced by Steve Borthwick's side.

The ECB will hold talks over the international schedule in 2028 to decide whether to leave a gap in the English summer schedule to accommodate the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

DAILY RECORD

Trent Alexander-Arnold has bizarrely name-dropped former Rangers and Hibs star Brandon Barker as one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have yet to make a final decision on their next manager.