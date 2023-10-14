Liverpool make Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane their top target if Mo Salah leaves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have made Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane their No 1 target to replace Mo Salah if the Anfield legend eventually leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Troy Deeney has admitted he would love to manage his former club Watford in the future and is already making an effort to rebuild his relationship with senior members of staff after previous home truths he disclosed on a podcast.

Romelu Lukaku has vowed to lift the lid on his Chelsea transfer saga but the now Roma striker says he will only do so "when the time is right".

Fans of Strasbourg, who are part of the same US-owned portfolio of clubs as Chelsea, have launched a strong condemnation of the multi-club ownership model amid concerns they could potentially become just a breeding ground for young players.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Vinicius Jr says he was texting Jude Bellingham "for months" to try and persuade him to join Real Madrid, eventually succeeding with the same behaviour which tempted Eduardo Camavinga to head for Spain's capital 12 months earlier.

Reports in Spain have suggested Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen could be a summer transfer target for Barcelona after he rejected a move to Burnley last summer.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United have ruled out any chance of Scott McTominay leaving Old Trafford in January after spending much of the last summer window trying to sell him.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners are hoping to broker a deal with "super fans" Andy Bell and George Downing, who invested £80m into the club while working with previous bidders MSP Capital.

Crystal Palace are braced for a bid in excess of £50m from Manchester United for defender Marc Guehi but it might not come until next summer.

Barcelona have been "seduced" by Kaoru Mitoma's exploits with Brighton and could firm up their interest in signing him next summer if the Japan international does not sign a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Former Liverpool defender Igor Biscan has set his sights on a managerial job in Britain.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Paraguay international Antonio Sanabria has denied claims he spat at Lionel Messi during their clash with Argentina and revealed he has received death threats since the incident on Friday.

Norwich City are facing a fight to keep hold of emerging young attacker Jon Rowe, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among the teams showing an interest in the 20-year-old who scored on his England U21 debut on Thursday.

Reports in Germany have suggested former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be on his way to Bayern Munich as they deal with a significant injury crisis at the back.

SUNDAY MAIL

Tottenham are ready to make a loan offer for one of Ange Postecoglou's former Celtic players with a deal on the cards for Al Ittihad outcast Jota.