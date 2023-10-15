Sheikh Jassim had planned to sign Kylian Mbappe if Manchester United takeover succeeded - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sheikh Jassim was planning to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe, along with Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga had his takeover of Manchester United succeeded.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in nine games this season

Reports in Italy have suggested Roma boss Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with one of his former Tottenham players as Eric Dier has emerged as a target for the Serie A club.

Summer signing Matheus Franca is ready for his Crystal Palace debut after injury and could be involved as soon as Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

Tom Davies has handed Sheffield United another severe injury concern amid reports he suffered a torn thigh muscle in training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol questions whether the Glazer family ever wanted to sell Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to agreeing a deal for 25 per cent of the club

THE TIMES

Ineos will explore how to expand a rebuilt Old Trafford into a 90,000-seater stadium if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is successful with his offer to buy a stake in Manchester United.

The future of a number of senior officials at Manchester United, including Richard Arnold and John Murtough, will be up in the air should Sir Jim Ratcliffe take control of football operations at the club when his purchase of a minority stake is completed.

THE INDEPENDENT

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority 25 per cent stake in Manchester United still has a way to go before being concluded with lengthy negotiations still expected before completion and even more in the future should he wish to increase his stake.

DAILY MAIL

The head of Chelsea's new £40m shirt sponsor - Infinite Athlete's Charlie Ebersol - says he has full belief in Todd Boehly's plans for the club and says he will be at the club in the long-term.

Image: Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly took over the club in May 2022

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet wants to build a dynasty in the mould of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United after his side's Grand Final win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Nice defender Youcef Atal has apologised for an anti-semitic post on Instagram but he will still face an investigation by French football authorities.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United ahead of the January window.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal or Manchester City could benefit from Tottenham's failure to secure a trial spell for New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck, whose MLS performances have been noticed by a series of Europe's top clubs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has admitted he is "annoyed" by how well Jude Bellingham's career with rivals Real Madrid has started and says he has lost count of how many goals the England star has scored.

DAILY STAR

Sergio Perez's future with the Red Bull F1 team remains cloudy amid reports in Brazil that Daniel Ricciardo could return to his previous role as early as 2024.

DAILY RECORD

Potential Spurs target Jota made his return to the Al-Ittihad side in a friendly against Al-Wahda on Sunday and proved his point to Nuno Espirito Santo by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.