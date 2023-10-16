Real Madrid scout Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe playing for England U19s - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid are reported to have scouted Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe when he featured for England's U19 side against Montenegro last week.

Manchester United are stepping up security around Old Trafford ahead of their return in the Champions League next Tuesday, closely followed by their first derby against City at the end of the month, amid growing displeasure that the Glazers appear to be staying as majority owners.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has signed a lucrative deal with Puma and will be one of the faces of their new range of "FUTURE" boots.

Former Brentford and West Ham youth player Kaine Wright has been jailed for three years after being convicted of conspiracy to convert criminal property for his part in the attempted sale of a stolen painting valued at nearly £2m.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Sandro Tonali and Niccolo Zaniolo in Serie A action last season

Newcastle have reportedly been told that Sandro Tonali will be free to face Crystal Palace when the Premier League returns this weekend despite his involvement in an Italian betting probe.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are considering their options for a new sporting director should they decide to move on from Jorg Schmadtke at the end of the season.

TALKSPORT

Former Southampton and Tottenham recruitment guru Paul Mitchell is a potential candidate to become part of Manchester United's backroom team if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake in the club is completed.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan for a radical overhaul of Manchester United's football department will be welcomed by manager Erik ten Hag according to Old Trafford sources.

Italy's betting scandal is focused on more than 40 players with high-profile names including Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Niccolo Zaniolo just among the first names to be released as part of the investigation.

Chelsea fear summer signing Romeo Lavia will not be able to make his first-team debut until December as his ankle injury remains an issue.

Joao Felix says he is comfortable with his form since joining Barcelona in the summer and has admitted he struggled to achieve anything like it during his time with Atletico Madrid or Chelsea.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto could be the next of Lionel Messi's former team-mates to join him at Inter Miami - he is weighing up his options for next summer when his contract expires.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Government has told the Football Association it needs to do "much more" to show support for the victims of the terrorist attacks in Israel after criticism over their decision not to light the Wembley Arch in support ahead of the friendly against Australia last week.

Ellis Genge says England's rugby players are enjoying their World Cup villains tag as they prepare for a semi-final against South Africa on Saturday.

The British Ju Jitsu Association is "urgently" reviewing its policy on trans inclusion after being branded "jerks" by tennis legend Martina Navratilova for allowing transgender women to fight in their female categories.

THE TIMES

Two Wales rugby supporters are in hospital in Marseille after allegedly being attacked by England fans following the semi-final against Fiji on Sunday afternoon, with one British man in his mid-30s being arrested in the city for possession of cocaine.

Michael Atherton says England's pace bowlers have been exposed at the Cricket World Cup in India and feels the time has come for all-rounder Chris Woakes to be dropped from the team.

GOAL

Antonio Conte has confirmed he turned down a lucrative offer to coach in Saudi Arabia and wants to try "an experience in Rome or Napoli one day".

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Davis and Alex Rae are candidates to remain on Rangers coaching staff as Philippe Clement wants someone with a "deep understanding" of the club by his side.