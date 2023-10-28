Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out to sign wonderkid Dino Klapija - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to battle it out to sign wonderkid Dino Klapija, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino could be heard telling a Chelsea fan to "support the team" after Nicolas Jackson came in for criticism from the stands.

West Ham are reportedly ready to offer £35m to Juventus for Manuel Locatelli.

Jesse Lingard has reportedly left Al Ettifaq following the end of his month-long trial.

DJ Sturridge is hoping to follow in some famous family footsteps by clinching a deal with Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsene Wenger has told Aaron Ramsdale to "not give up" after being left baffled by Mikel Arteta's decision to rotate his goalkeepers.

Michael Owen believes Xabi Alonso could be an ideal successor to Jurgen Klopp with the German having a big role to play in a potential move.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Jay Rodriguez's disallowed goal against Bournemouth came after the longest VAR check in history as it took officials five minutes to decide his fate.

Joe Cole said Chelsea look "apprehensive" when they play at home after their 2-0 loss against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle are reportedly considering a loan move for Ruben Neves to bolster their midfield options following confirmation of Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban from football.

Tyson Fury has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the "greatest footballer that has ever lived" at a Champions Gala in Riyadh.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Neil Warnock wants to make a return to Queens Park Rangers and is expected to replace Gareth Ainsworth.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is being offered to the Premier League elite.

Premier League fans were left ranting and raving at VAR during Bournemouth's controversial victory over relegation rivals Burnley.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers star Antonio Colak has lifted the lid on how his dream move to Ibrox came to a sudden and underwhelming end.

Luis Palma's former boss in Greece and ex-assistant manager to Diego Simeone reckons Atletico Madrid will try and buy the Celtic star if he scores against them in the Champions League again.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen Robinson watched Mikael Mandron destroy St Johnstone with a deadly double then warned the hitman he is still not guaranteed to start against Celtic on Wednesday.

Steven MacLean ripped into his St Johnstone flops and accused some of "chucking it" - warning they will be lucky to play for him again after being thumped 4-0 by St Mirren.