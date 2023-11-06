Chelsea want Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Thiago Silva who is set to leave at end of season - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea have eyed up Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Thiago Silva - who is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has received a further boost ahead of this week's crunch clash with Copenhagen - the "unwavering support of Sir Alex Ferguson".

Manchester United could end up in a transfer battle with Arsenal if they go back in for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly "increasing pressure" on Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to them with "more frequent approaches" over a potential transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to escape a ban for his rant on referees.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers versus Colombia and Argentina later this month.

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a World Cup-winning midfield reinforcement in Real Betis anchorman Guido Rodriguez after Casemiro's recent injury.

Barcelona have continued their trend of finding creative financial solutions to curb their current monetary issues by selling diamonds made from the only Nou Camp turf.

Jenni Hermoso has revealed she received threats following the fall-out of the Luis Rubiales kiss-gate scandal.

Dan Ashworth says he and Eddie Howe are fully committed to the Newcastle United project and won't be tempted by any overtures from England or Manchester United.

Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs weighing up a move for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, whose contract in Naples expires next summer.

THE TIMES

The government's plans for an independent football regulator will be confirmed in the King's Speech on Tuesday but the new body may not be fully operational for nearly two years.

A K-pop group that mistakenly wore Rangers FC shirts for a performance in Texas have surprised the club's fans with an appearance at Ibrox.

The ATP Tour is in discussions with Saudi Arabia to stage a new curtain-raising Masters tournament that would finish only one week before the beginning of the Australian Open.

England will have to pay centrally contracted players for the entirety of their deals even if they no longer play 50-over cricket after this World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid-bound teenager Endrick has received his first call-up to the Brazil national team.

Former Barcelona director William T. Mannarelli has sued the club for defamation and is seeking £1.6m (€1.8m) in damages, in a case which could see current club president Joan Laporta called to court to give evidence.

Tariq Lamptey is a doubt to end a five-match injury absence for Brighton at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas is facing a possible La Liga ban after the ex-Liverpool striker angrily knocked over the VAR monitor in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are hoping to reunite James Maddison with former Leicester City team-mate Wilfred Ndidi in January.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have told Green Brigade members they will be reimbursed for any home matches they are banned from attending.

Frank Lampard reckons he has managerial credentials no one talks about as he opened up on what comes next after his Rangers snub.

Sparta Prague will be buoyed for their visit to Rangers on Thursday evening after it was confirmed that star forward Lukas Haraslin will be available to lead the line.