 Skip to content

Chelsea want Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Thiago Silva who is set to leave at end of season - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United could end up in a transfer battle with Arsenal if they go back in for Juventus' Federico Chiesa; Chelsea are increasing pressure on Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to them; Liverpool are one of a number of clubs weighing up a move for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski

Monday 6 November 2023 23:42, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea have eyed up Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Thiago Silva - who is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has received a further boost ahead of this week's crunch clash with Copenhagen - the "unwavering support of Sir Alex Ferguson".

Juventus&#39; Federico Chiesa controls the ball during a a Italian cup semi final second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Manchester United could end up in a transfer battle with Arsenal if they go back in for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

Trending

Chelsea are reportedly "increasing pressure" on Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to them with "more frequent approaches" over a potential transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Also See:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to escape a ban for his rant on referees.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers versus Colombia and Argentina later this month.

Arsenal&#39;s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their side&#39;s second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League group B match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain. Picture date: Tuesday October 24, 2023.

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a World Cup-winning midfield reinforcement in Real Betis anchorman Guido Rodriguez after Casemiro's recent injury.

Barcelona have continued their trend of finding creative financial solutions to curb their current monetary issues by selling diamonds made from the only Nou Camp turf.

Jenni Hermoso has revealed she received threats following the fall-out of the Luis Rubiales kiss-gate scandal.

Dan Ashworth says he and Eddie Howe are fully committed to the Newcastle United project and won't be tempted by any overtures from England or Manchester United.

Eddie Howe

Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs weighing up a move for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, whose contract in Naples expires next summer.

THE TIMES

The government's plans for an independent football regulator will be confirmed in the King's Speech on Tuesday but the new body may not be fully operational for nearly two years.

A K-pop group that mistakenly wore Rangers FC shirts for a performance in Texas have surprised the club's fans with an appearance at Ibrox.

The ATP Tour is in discussions with Saudi Arabia to stage a new curtain-raising Masters tournament that would finish only one week before the beginning of the Australian Open.

England will have to pay centrally contracted players for the entirety of their deals even if they no longer play 50-over cricket after this World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid-bound teenager Endrick has received his first call-up to the Brazil national team.

SP - Sao Paulo - 11/09/2022 - BRAZILIAN TO 2022, PALMEIRAS X AMERICA-MG - Palmeiras players celebrate the title of champion during the award ceremony after winning against America-MG in a match at the Arena Allianz Parque stadium for the championship decision Brazilian A 2022. Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF (via AP)

Former Barcelona director William T. Mannarelli has sued the club for defamation and is seeking £1.6m (€1.8m) in damages, in a case which could see current club president Joan Laporta called to court to give evidence.

Tariq Lamptey is a doubt to end a five-match injury absence for Brighton at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas is facing a possible La Liga ban after the ex-Liverpool striker angrily knocked over the VAR monitor in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are hoping to reunite James Maddison with former Leicester City team-mate Wilfred Ndidi in January.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have told Green Brigade members they will be reimbursed for any home matches they are banned from attending.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard reckons he has managerial credentials no one talks about as he opened up on what comes next after his Rangers snub.

Sparta Prague will be buoyed for their visit to Rangers on Thursday evening after it was confirmed that star forward Lukas Haraslin will be available to lead the line.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, WSL, EFL, Cricket World Cup and more