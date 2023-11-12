Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus set to fly out to join Brazil for international duty despite injury - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola insisted he has no problem with Mauricio Pochettino after the Chelsea head coach failed to shake his hand following Sunday's dramatic 4-4 draw.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is reportedly being targeted for a major role in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3bn shake-up at Manchester United.

Arsenal are lining up a move for Julian Brandt. The Gunners want to bring the 27-year-old to the Emirates.

Former Premier League star Jonjo Shelvey took a leaf out of Harry Kane's book with an incredible goal from his own half for Turkish team Rizespor.

YouTube boxer Logan Paul is hanging up his gloves after beating Conor McGregor's team-mate Dillon Danis last month.

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola poured scorn on claims Manchester City were the makers of their own downfall at Stamford Bridge, insisting Chelsea's £1bn spend means they should be among the Premier League's top contenders.

David Moyes admitted he is relieved that James Ward-Prowse has been overlooked for England as West Ham continued to reap the benefit from his wicked deliveries in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

No documents have been signed yet in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3bn deal for a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United but the end of a saga that started almost a year ago is in sight.

Maheta Molango, chief executive of the PFA, is due at St George's Park this week to speak to England's players about commercial negotiations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says he doesn't like '80 per cent of English referees' after being booked and Mahmoud Dahoud being sent off in his side's draw with Sheffield United

Napoli are thought to be discussing Rudi Garcia's managerial position internally after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Empoli, according to reports.

Rotherham United are set to sack manager Matt Taylor following Saturday's 5-0 defeat away at Watford.

THE SUN

The Glazer family will not attend Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral due to fears of abuse from angry Manchester United fans, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland shoves his former team-mate Cole Palmer for earwigging in Man City's huddle before a freekick.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to fly to Brazil for international duty - despite being injured.

Locals living by Wrexham's stadium say they are trapped in their homes and overrun with tourists since the club's "Hollywood" takeover.

DAILY EXPRESS

Emma Raducanu continues to tumble down the WTA's world rankings as her absence from the court goes on.

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned the government that their plans for an independent regulator for football could become the new VAR and will cause confusion among stakeholders.

Thiago Silva's 15-year-old son could be the key to his father extending his contract at Chelsea by a further year.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly left staff stunned by working 12-hour days to fix the Red Devils' woeful form.

Chelsea are reportedly set to cut Andrey Santos' loan spell with Nottingham Forest short, with the Brazilian teen having been handed just seven minutes of Premier League football since arriving at the City Ground.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will follow Liverpool's lead by opting to redevelop Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium instead of building a new ground.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino apologised to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, referee Anthony Taylor and the officials for "crossing the limit" at the end of Chelsea's thrilling draw with the Premier League champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporters Melissa Reddy and Nick Wright reflect on Chelsea and Manchester City's 'Premier League epic' draw.

THE TIMES

Graham Lee, the only jockey to have won both the Grand National and Gold Cup at Ascot, remains in intensive care after suffering a neck injury in a fall at Newcastle on Friday evening.

Jude Bellingham has given England cause for concern before their remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers this week after missing Real Madrid's La Liga match on Saturday night because of a shoulder injury.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Graham Carey admits it was fate he'd score St Johnstone's winner against Ross County. The Irishman slammed home a stunning second-half strike to lift Saints off the foot of the Premiership just days after it was revealed wife Rachel Borthwick is battling breast cancer for a fourth time.

A former SPL referee has been left baffled after VAR's failure to intervene after a huge penalty call in Rangers' win over Livingston.