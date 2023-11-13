Tottenham identify Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior as a potential January target - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham have identified Juventus' England U21 international Samuel Iling-Junior as a possible target as they seek squad reinforcements in January.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is studying Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, Italy legend Alessandro Pirlo and even England team-mate John Stones as he tries to get used to his "hybrid" midfield role.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard missed the club's last two games after being hit in the face with a ball in training and suffering an apparent concussion.

Mikel John Obi made a play for fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen to join his former club Chelsea next summer during an interview in which the Napoli striker confirmed he turned down a "crazy" offer from Saudi Arabia during the last window.

Tottenham are lining up a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to reports.

Wayne Rooney has handed his Birmingham City players individual fitness plans to follow during the international break after deciding they are not fit enough as he looks to stem a bad run of form since taking over as manager.

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers are confident they will sell out their return to Formula One racing on Sunday despite reports that "tens of thousands" of tickets remain unsold.

Emma Raducanu has confirmed she will not be ready to return in what was scheduled to be her comeback event in Macau early next month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho and Tottenham forward Richarlison are two of the chief targets for Saudi Arabia's Pro League when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The All-England Club's plans for a £200m expansion at Wimbledon have hit a setback after Wandsworth planning officers recommended the project be refused permission.

Newcastle Falcons wing Mateo Carreras has rejected substantial offers from rival clubs in England and will join French side Bayonne at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Rio Ferdinand says he is "baffled" why Manchester United might be considering current Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman for a major role at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new backroom regime.

Carlton Palmer is not sure Birmingham City's position as a Championship club will be enough to tempt Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee to leave the ambitious Welsh outfit.

THE SUN

Manchester United are targeting £35m-rated defender Jean-Clair Todibo as they look to bolster their options by bringing in a player they wanted in the summer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's French club Nice.

Neil Warnock has given his five-point plan to rescue VAR and says referees' boss Howard Webb should appoint an independent group of former players and managers to operate the technology.

Erik ten Hag will receive money to spend in January once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to purchase a minority holding in Manchester United is concluded. A full-back and winger are believed to be two of the Dutchman's priorities.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi could be facing a touchline ban over his comments that he doesn't "like 80 per cent of referees in England" with the PGMOL asking if the Italian should be found in breach of the Participant Behaviour Charter.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest's bid to increase capacity at the City Ground has included ideas similar to those used at Stadium 974 during the Qatar World Cup, where 974 shipping containers were utilised.

Leeds United are set to land a British record transfer fee for a 15-year-old player when teen sensation Finlay Gorman leaves the club for Manchester City in the near future. The fee will be seven figures and include a series of future performance clauses.

THE TIMES

A second IPL franchise has made an offer of investment in Yorkshire to rival Mike Ashley's efforts to buy Headingley Stadium in what is being described as a partnership and "not just a real estate proposition".

THE GUARDIAN

Eritrea withdrew from the 2026 World Cup qualifying process due to fears that players would attempt to seek political asylum during trips abroad, according to sources close to the African nation's squad.

DAILY RECORD

Andy Halliday says Rangers will live to regret their decision, taken when former boss Michael Beale was in charge, not to pursue a deal for now-Celtic winger Luis Palma.

Kilmarnock are set to ditch their plastic pitch, which has often been criticised by opposition managers, and return to a grass surface at Rugby Park.

GLASGOW EVENING TIMES

Rangers are hopeful of appointing a new director of football in the next fortnight. The role has been vacant since Ross Wilson left Ibrox in April.