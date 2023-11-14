Juventus ready to offer Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho Old Trafford escape route - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are ready to offer Jadon Sancho an escape route from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Harry Kane reportedly has a special clause in his Bayern Munich contract that could see him earn an extra windfall on top of his wages.

Andrew Flintoff will take the biggest step yet in his return to cricket when he becomes coach of the Northern Superchargers in next summer's Hundred.

A funeral for Sir Bobby Charlton was held in Ghana on the same day as the Manchester United and England icon was laid to rest at his ceremony in England.

The Cricket World Cup has been plunged into an astonishing row amid claims the Indian board have switched the pitch for their team's semi-final on Wednesday against New Zealand in Mumbai without the ICC's permission.

THE TIMES

Football's lawmakers are to consider trials of sin-bins for dissent in professional competitions and adopting rugby's rule where only the captain can approach the referee, as part of a drive to tackle misbehaviour.

Tom Curry is battling a hip injury that could keep him out of action until Christmas in the latest setback of a difficult year for the England flanker.

Rory McIlroy has warned that even a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund might not lead to peace in golf's enduring power struggle.

Spectators at the ATP Finals in Turin were left incensed on Tuesday when the sudden retirement of Stefanos Tsitsipas after only three games was followed by a replacement exhibition set featuring an injured Taylor Fritz.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andrew Flintoff is expected to take over as head coach of the men's Northern Superchargers team in the Hundred in a landmark moment following his recovery from a devastating car crash.

Emma Hayes will become the highest-paid female coach in world football after being appointed as the new head coach of the United States women's national team on a £1.28m-a-year [$1.6m] contract - three times more than England's head coach Sarina Wiegman.

World Rugby has become the first sports governing body to take action against fans responsible for extreme online abuse of referees by passing dossiers of evidence to law-enforcement and government agencies.

Rory McIlroy is planning on moving back to the UK on a permanent basis, reversing the trend of British superstars upping sticks to sunnier, not to mention more tax-efficient climes.

THE SUN

Former Arsenal star Alex Song has announced his retirement from football. The 36-year-old has called time on his career that saw him make 49 appearances for the Cameroon national team. But he has hung up his boots at Djibouti Premier League side Arta Solar 7.

US billionaire Leon Cooperman has invested in Manchester United in an unexpected twist in the takeover saga.

Brighton have slapped a British-record price tag on Evan Ferguson following his contract extension.

Chris Kirkland has revealed he took the "equivalent of six shots of heroin a day" during a battle with addiction.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane has given Liverpool transfer target Leroy Sane a glowing endorsement ahead of the January transfer window. Sane has been identified as the Reds' primary target amid uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United are increasingly resigned to losing Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

David de Gea - who has been without a club since departing Manchester United - has been seen visiting second-tier Spanish side Eldense.

Victor Osimhen admits he has Chelsea and Manchester United shirts in his wardrobe amid continued links with the Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal star Thomas Partey's injury is reportedly worse than first feared in a major blow to Mikel Arteta. Partey's campaign has been disrupted by two separate injuries with a fresh issue likely to keep him out for a lengthy period.

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to demand that Erik ten Hag reaches an olive branch out to outcast winger Jadon Sancho. The United forward has been exiled from the Red Devils first-team squad since September after a falling-out with Ten Hag.

THE GUARDIAN

Erling Haaland has been tipped to become the first footballer to earn £1bn. The Manchester City star's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has claimed that he could generate earnings outside of his typical contract.

The betting giant Bet365 has admitted the footballer Steven Caulker was dropped from work as a pundit on a series it sponsored because of his public statements about gambling.

DAILY RECORD

Michael O'Neill is backing Ross McCausland to make a major Northern Ireland impact after forging his way firmly into Philippe Clement's Rangers plans.

Hearts gave announced a record turnover of £20.8m in their latest set of accounts.