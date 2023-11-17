Paolo Maldini set for Manchester United role in Sir Jim Ratcliffe shake-up - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Paolo Maldini is being lined up for a shock move to Manchester United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's huge shake-up of the club, it's been claimed.

Ivan Toney will reportedly demand a release clause if he is to sign a new contract with Brentford.

Saudi Arabia have warned Premier League clubs they will come for their top players once more in January.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber revealed the club have a replacement plan lined up in case manager Roberto De Zerbi leaves.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed he is aware "a lot" of footballers are using snus, a smokeless tobacco which is not a banned substance but is illegal to buy in the UK.

Scotland U21 head coach Scott Gemmill says England starlet Archie Gray remains a player they are monitoring and admits he recently talked about the exciting 17-year-old's future with his father Andy, a former team-mate at Nottingham Forest.

Changes to rules in county cricket for 2024 will include a doubling in the amount of games using Kookaburra balls to help bowlers prepare for conditions overseas and hopefully aid England when they are on their travels.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson as he prepares to undertake a radical overhaul of Manchester United.

Allianz, the insurance giant, is close to agreeing a long-awaited naming rights deal with the owner of West Ham's London Stadium and the 560-acre park that hosted the 2012 Olympics.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has told his players to stop celebrating wildly when they score a goal and to save their energy for the rest of the match.

DAILY STAR

John Murtough will be the next director to leave Manchester United as the Old Trafford cull gathers pace.

Jermaine Pennant believes his former club Liverpool should be looking at defenders like Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Andre Trindade from Fluminense as January signings after shoring up their midfield in the summer.

THE TIMES

The Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco is set to complete a significant sponsorship deal with Fifa after the country was confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown has announced he will not seek a second term as MCC chairman after it was revealed that members were plotting to oust him.

DAILY MIRROR

Ilkay Gundogan will not be leaving Barcelona despite talk of a move to Galatasaray, the midfielder's agent has confirmed.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona from Manchester City this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his classy side by swapping shirts with Scotland international Jack Hendry after they'd been involved in a scuffle during a heated match in Saudi Arabia.

David Beckham admits he still cannot believe Lionel Messi agreed to join Inter Miami ahead of what is expected to be a busy MLS off-season of transfer business for the club, including the likely signing of Luis Suarez.

Former Aston Villa striker Bosko Balaban has been jailed for a year in his native Croatia after failing to follow a previous court order to pay his ex-wife £70,000 in maintenance payments. His suspended sentence has now been converted to actual prison time.

DAILY MAIL

Antony and Donny van de Beek featured for Manchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday - but they were unable to get the better of Championship Hull.

Former Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has found his next job, 18 months after he left Old Trafford.

An angry state prosecutor in Colombia told the four alleged kidnappers of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz's father to stop laughing after they protested their innocence during a hearing in the city of Riohacha.

A new stadium for Chelsea is not part of plans for the redevelopment of Earls Court, which means the likelihood of playing away from Stamford Bridge for up to five years while the old stadium is being rebuilt.

THE ATHLETIC

Anthony Gordon is not currently considering switching allegiance to represent Scotland at international level.

Image: Anthony Gordon is eligible to play for England and Scotland

Gareth Southgate has said that equal pay in men's and women's football "is important" but pointed out the economic complexities around the topic ahead of England's European Championship qualifier against Malta.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could sit out Italy's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Friday due to illness.

Eduardo Camavinga is set to undergo a scan on Friday on an apparent knee problem that forced him to withdraw from the France squad.

Marc Overmars has been suspended from football activities in the Netherlands for one year after sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka believes FIFA has not corrected its "mistake" when it comes to picking World Cup hosts.

England U21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined the England senior squad for Thursday's training session.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah insists he has not achieved anything yet because he is not classed as one of the world's greats.

DAILY EXPRESS

Erling Haaland has handed Manchester City a major injury scare ahead of their clash with Liverpool next week after picking up a knock while on international duty with Norway.

Image: Erling Haaland is on international duty with Norway

Chelsea could reportedly be set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo, who is thought to have been lined up by the Catalan giants as Sergio Busquets' eventual successor.

Real Madrid will not be pursuing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain, which could leave the door open for Liverpool to make a move if finances allow.

Glenn Hoddle has admitted to concerns about the tactical approach of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and says even "a youth team" would have beaten them the way they played with nine men in the 4-1 defeat against Chelsea.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea could recall Andrey Santos from Nottingham Forest in January due to a lack of game time since his loan move to the City Ground.

DAILY RECORD

Forgotten Jota will reportedly be allowed to leave Al Ittihad on loan in January by new boss Marcelo Gallardo - with the winger said to be "regretting" his £25m switch from Celtic.

Tino Livramento insists he won't be rushed into a decision on his international future after Scotland assistant John Carver revealed the Newcastle ace was on Steve Clarke's radar.

Mikey Johnston has admitted he is the only person who can save his Celtic career ahead of Brendan Rodgers likely allowing a number of fringe players to leave the club in January.