Papers: Everton face further nine-point deduction after £300m compensation claim - Paper Talk

The top stories from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Everton reportedly face a further nine-point deduction if Burnley, Leicester and Leeds are successful with their £300m compensation claim.

Manchester United have received a timely injury boost with goalkeeper Andre Onana expected to be fit to face Everton next weekend, according to a report.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Formula One on behalf of 35,000 fans who were told to leave Las Vegas practice on Thursday night in between sessions.

Liverpool have flown Luis Diaz's parents to UK to spend Christmas with their son just days after they survived a kidnapping ordeal in their native Colombia.

Ben Stokes has handed England an injury scare ahead of their tour of India in January after he suffered a twisted ankle during fitness training and left Headingley on crutches.

THE SUN

Manchester United are using an American recruitment firm to find them a new top talent spotter.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly plotting a double transfer swoop on Chelsea as he eyes up a pair of outcasts, with Roma interested in Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

Tom Aspinall turned the tables on infamous interviewer Nina Drama in a moment dubbed "painfully awkward".

Former Manchester City advisor Stefan Borson says "all hell will break loose" if Premier League charges against the club are proven, and he expects them to be relegated from the top flight if that is the case.

David de Gea has turned down an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al-Nassr worth around £500,000 per week because his wife does not want to move to Saudi Arabia and could instead end link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Arsenal fans have been left brimming with excitement after 15-year-old prodigy Chido Obi-Martin scored 10 goals in their U16 game with Liverpool which ended 14-3. He has already featured at advanced age groups up to U21.

Brentford are hoping to land exciting Argentina U20 star Santiago Castro as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, whose future with the club remains in question.

Wolves have already started seeking a replacement for goalkeeper Jose Sa, who is one of the latest players being targeted by Saudi Arabia.

THE TIMES

The Sunday Times has seen testimonies from former English Premiership players which form part of the class action lawsuit being launched against World Rugby, the RFU and Welsh Rugby Union.

The Scottish Rugby Union has issued a public apology to the family of Siobhan Cattigan, the former Scotland forward who died suddenly almost exactly two years ago.

Andre Gray, who joined Al-Riyadh in September, says criticism of the Saudi Pro League is "ignorant" and feels there is an agenda against football in the Kingdom.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe insists Luis Enrique will have "no problem" with him after the manager picked holes in his hat-trick display against Reims.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on agreeing a $33-a-share deal with the Glazers as the Ineos chief prepares to buy a 25 per cent in Manchester United.

New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will put himself on a collision course with manager Erik ten Hag if he tries to force the Dutchman to make his peace with Jadon Sancho.

Brighton loanee Ansu Fati appears determined to return to Barcelona next summer, dealing a blow to other Premier League clubs who want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Newcastle United are preparing to make an offer for Santos star Marcos Leonardo, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Roma.

Tottenham are unlikely to make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January to focus their efforts on signing Barcelona's former Leeds United forward Raphinha.

West Ham United are ready to revive their interest in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in January after failing with an approach over the summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks with Hee-Chan Hwang over a new contract.

Weston McKennie has departed the USMNT camp to recover from a knee injury.

A pre-match row over ticket prices at Saturday's fixture between Accrington Stanley and Wrexham has seen home chairman Andy Holt brand the visitors "stupid" for making "mis-timed statements".

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been tipped to offload centre-back Raphael Varane in January.

Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United to sign fellow Portugal star Joao Neves.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Real Betis youngster Assane Diao after speaking to his family about a potential move to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Arsenal could have a defensive set up for the ages if they sign Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Manchester United could replace Casemiro with 22-year-old Brazil international Andre.

Manchester United are waiting to see what transpires with Everton in January, where any fire sale could see the Old Trafford club make their move for defender Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Amadou Onana.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: 777 co-founder Josh Wander (centre) at Goodison Park

Farhad Moshiri is facing the prospect of hundreds of millions being wiped off his Everton sale to 777 Partners as the club's 10-point deduction triggers lawsuits from rival clubs.

Formula One has refused to apologise or issue refunds to disgruntled Las Vegas Grand Prix fans who witnessed just eight minutes of track action on a farcical opening day.

Maro Itoje could be on his way out of the England picture with his Saracens future in doubt over a pay cut demand - his most likely destination would be France.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Celtic star Jota could end his Al Ittihad nightmare with a move to Newcastle.

Jose Cifuentes was allowed to return early to Rangers after a suspension ruled him out of Ecuador's second match of the international break.