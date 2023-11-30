Andre Onana: Man Utd goalkeeping worried about losing place over AFCON absence - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to instruct a new-look Manchester United recruitment team to prioritise homegrown talent as he aims to fire the club back to English football's summit.

The hearing into Manchester City's 115 Premier League charges may not begin for at least another year.

Mario Balotelli has reignited his feud with Brendan Rodgers by labelling his former manager a "disaster" and describing him as the worst coach he has ever had during a recent interview.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andre Onana is increasingly concerned he could struggle to win back his place at Manchester United if he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon next year.

Owen Farrell could miss up to a year with England following his decision to step away from the Six Nations to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

The Rugby Football Union scaled back psychological support for the England men's team at this year's World Cup in France.

Ben Duckett has said that it was "difficult" watching England's torrid World Cup campaign as he aims to play a major part in "a fresh start" for the one-day international side.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal are in negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract.

MLS has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini for a total of six games over his abuse of a referee.

THE GUARDIAN

Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday.

THE TIMES

Everton could be at risk of another points deduction this season after it was confirmed that any new breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules should be dealt with by the end of May.

Nick Kyrgios has thanked Andy Murray for helping him to overcome suicidal thoughts after noticing signs of self-harm on the Australian's body.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has been left "wowed" by Darren Fletcher's 16-year-old son Jack, who trained with the Manchester United first team ahead of their draw with Galatasaray.

Wolves' sporting director has been fined and handed a ban after swearing at referee Anthony Taylor.

DAILY MIRROR

Steve Bruce has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Republic of Ireland boss in a blow to his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane.

If Juventus' attempts to sign Jadon Sancho are reliant on the Italian club finding funds from elsewhere, the sale of Samuel Iling to Tottenham could set some transfer dominoes in motion.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's board may have a new option to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is deemed surplus to requirements, as Max Allegri is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League.