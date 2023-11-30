Andre Onana: Manchester United goalkeeper worried about losing place over AFCON absence - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to instruct a new-look Manchester United recruitment team to prioritise homegrown talent as he aims to fire the club back to English football's summit.

The hearing into Manchester City's 115 Premier League charges may not begin for at least another year.

Mario Balotelli has reignited his feud with Brendan Rodgers by labelling his former manager a "disaster" and describing him as the worst coach he has ever had during a recent interview.

Mauricio Pochettino is as surprised as anyone by Cole Palmer's superb start at Chelsea, because the manager had to be persuaded to sanction the £45m signing from Manchester City.

The International FA Board were fielding requests from leagues all over the world to trial sin-bins next season within 24 hours of giving the green light for the experiment this week.

Robbie Keane is moving back to Israel this weekend to take charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv for the first time since fleeing the country following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

British UFC star Tom Aspinall has admitted that he has no interest in a boxing match while he waits to unify his interim heavyweight title.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andre Onana is increasingly concerned he could struggle to win back his place at Manchester United if he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon next year.

Owen Farrell could miss up to a year with England following his decision to step away from the Six Nations to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

The Rugby Football Union scaled back psychological support for the England men's team at this year's World Cup in France.

Ben Duckett has said that it was "difficult" watching England's torrid World Cup campaign as he aims to play a major part in "a fresh start" for the one-day international side.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal are in negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract.

MLS has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini for a total of six games over his abuse of a referee.

THE GUARDIAN

Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday.

THE TIMES

Everton could be at risk of another points deduction this season after it was confirmed that any new breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules should be dealt with by the end of May.

Nick Kyrgios has thanked Andy Murray for helping him to overcome suicidal thoughts after noticing signs of self-harm on the Australian's body.

Ben White has moved closer to becoming the latest Arsenal player to agree a new contract after positive talks with the club.

English football agents have won a landmark case against Fifa over an attempt by the global governing body to cap their commission in transfer deals.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has been left "wowed" by Darren Fletcher's 16-year-old son Jack, who trained with the Manchester United first team ahead of their draw with Galatasaray.

Wolves' sporting director has been fined and handed a ban after swearing at referee Anthony Taylor.

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ben White and are hopeful of agreeing a new deal before Christmas.

Nathan Jones has held talks over a return to management at Rotherham United after almost 10 months out.

DAILY MIRROR

Steve Bruce has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Republic of Ireland boss in a blow to his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane.

If Juventus' attempts to sign Jadon Sancho are reliant on the Italian club finding funds from elsewhere, the sale of Samuel Iling to Tottenham could set some transfer dominoes in motion.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's board may have a new option to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is deemed surplus to requirements, as Max Allegri is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League.

DAILY RECORD

He is out in the heat of Saudi Arabia currently - but Jota's exit from the Middle East could hinge on whether Ange Postecoglou's cold feet thaw out.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ryan Kent had a night to forget in Denmark as Fenerbahce crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat to FC Nordsjælland.