Man City forward Erling Haaland faces FA charge after blasting referee Simon Hooper- Paper Talk

Erling Haaland faces an FA charge after blasting referee Simon Hooper following Manchester City's six-goal thriller with Tottenham at the Etihad.

Olympiakos' Greek Super League clash with Volos was suspended after police accidentally tear-gassed the players.

Ex-Manchester United shot-stopper Tim Howard believes there's a lack of respect between the Red Devils players and Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United could reportedly sell Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to Juventus for just £26m.

Bayern Munich are reportedly scouting three potential long-term replacements for Manuel Neuer.

Mauricio Pochettino was involved in a huge melee with Adam Lallana following Chelsea's win against Brighton.

Reading boss Ruben Selles and head of football operations Mark Bowen have forfeited their wages until staff at the club receive their November pay in full.

Ref's body PGMOL is seeking a new chair in a role which may take some pressure off the shoulders of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb.

Officials at Blackpool have been left seething at the FA over the ludicrously late postponement of their FA Cup tie with Forest Green.



PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off for a bizarre high challenge in their Ligue 1 clash against Le Havre.



Adam Lallana was irked by Chelsea players celebrating in front of him at full-time as Chelsea claimed a valuable 3-2 win against Brighton on Sunday.

A furious Steve McClaren once again had to order Manchester United's players to go and applaud their fans following yet another pathetic performance against Newcastle.

Roy Hodgson says Eberechi Eze will attempt to train next week against the wishes of Crystal Palace's medical staff.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a deal for Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz.



Manchester United are plotting a January move for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo despite the Frenchman snubbing interest from the Red Devils in the summer.



Pep Guardiola appeared to take a swipe at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after he was asked to address the late controversy which marred Manchester City 's enthralling 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea took to social media and posted a cryptic message following yet another defeat for his old side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted Joel Matip's absence "will not be a short one" after the defender was forced off with a suspected ankle injury against Fulham.

David Warner looks set to be given the fairytale hometown Test send-off he craves, despite fierce criticism from former team-mate Mitchell Johnson for his part in the sandpaper scandal and for having a "tailender's average" in recent years.

French side Nantes have confirmed one of their supporters died before their Ligue 1 match against Nice on Saturday night.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Vitor Roque will join the Spanish club in the January transfer window.

Rory McIlroy believes "elite pros" and equipment makers are to blame for an expected rule change which will reduce how far golf balls travel.

Brendan Rodgers claimed he had never been angrier as a manager after watching Celtic's "soft" first-half performance in a 3-1 Premiership comeback win over St Johnstone.



A supporter from Nantes died on Saturday following a fight that took place before the club's 1-0 win against Nice in the latest outbreak of violence to mar French football this season.

Philippe Clement has revealed that he "didn't know" Rangers' new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, despite working at Genk at the same time.

Plastic pitches could be scrapped from the Premiership before next season begins, according to a report.