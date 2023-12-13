Graham Potter is being lined up by Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is being lined up to replace Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager after meeting with incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Barcelona have ruled out a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Raphinha, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek's huge wages could block a move to his keenest admirers Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham have no interest in letting Barcelona target Giovani Lo Celso go in January - and certainly not on loan.

Argentina stars have teased Alejandro Garnacho so much over his love for Cristiano Ronaldo that he is too shy to talk.

Arsenal have accumulated a staggering bonus of £66m for qualifying into the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Julen Lopetegui has been earmarked to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, reports suggest.

Manchester United transfer target Serhou Guirassy has rejected a new deal at Stuttgart, reports suggest.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Raphael Varane has had limited minutes at Manchester United

Raphael Varane could become a free agent in the summer with his contract at Manchester United set to expire a year earlier than previously publicised.

Alexis Mac Allister remains a doubt for Liverpool's game with Manchester United at the weekend as Jurgen Klopp confirmed his knee injury was "more tricky" than first imagined, but not serious.

Former Tottenham set-piece coach Gianni Vio has taken up a role at Championship club Watford.

The four men charged over the hanging of an effigy of Vinicius Junior from a bridge near the Real Madrid training ground will appear in court on January 11.

Nottingham Forest have appointed Simon Rusk as their first specialist set-piece coach.

Liverpool have been granted permission to use their newly-developed Anfield Road Stand for their game against Manchester United on Sunday and attract their biggest home crowd in 50 years.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after winning the Golden Ball award

The shirt Lionel Messi wore during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory over France is expected to sell for a record-breaking $10m (£8m) when a set of six shirts he wore go under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bayern Munich assistant coach Anthony Barry is a leading candidate for the Republic of Ireland job but it would require a compensation package to land him from the Bundesliga champions after joining them earlier this year.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue appears unlikely to play again until the English summer having been ruled out of the tour of India with a pectoral injury.

THE TIMES

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are the two likeliest departures from Manchester United in the January transfer window as the club look to raise funds after their exit from the Champions League - they would also listen to offers for Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

The organisers of the Paris Olympics have been presented with a serious headache over the positioning of the two sandpits for the athletics only seven months before the Games.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League has left a £28m dent in the club's transfer budget and could put more pressure on the club to sell players in January.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League has left a £28m dent in the club's transfer budget and could put more pressure on the club to sell players in January.

Manchester City have released a short statement condemning violence against their supporters in Serbia after attacks on travelling fans took place ahead of their Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade.

Barcelona have been banned from taking showers at their own home stadium as Catalonia fights to manage a record drought.

Manchester United are overhauling their medical set-up after launching an internal review into the crucial department.

Everton and Burnley are among the clubs keeping an eye on former Derby youngster Archie Brown.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea will listen to offers for out-of-favour left-back Ian Maatsen in next month's transfer window.

Around £2.5bn from Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea remains frozen due to a "disagreement" over how the money will be used.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Could Jean-Philippe Mateta be heading for the exit at Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace intend to sign a central midfielder and a left-back in the January transfer window, with Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to leave.

Former Liverpool player Fabinho has backed his old club to fight for the Premier League title after being impressed by their recent late wins.

DAILY RECORD

Image: Michael Beale was sacked by Rangers this season

Stoke City have reportedly "held initial talks" with former Rangers boss Michael Beale to replace Alex Neil.

Lazio have been hit with a suspended stadium ban and bumper UEFA fine following a spate of unsavoury incidents during their acrimonious Champions League clash with Celtic last month.

SCOTTISH SUN

Abdallah Sima has admitted he would love to make his Rangers loan move permanent.

Aberdeen have a major sweat over star man Bojan Miovski for the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt - and Sunday's Viaplay Cup final.

Danny Handling and several of his team-mates have quit Edinburgh City amid fears the capital club is heading for administration.