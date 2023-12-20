Sofyan Amrabat: Manchester United set to cut summer loan signing loose at end of season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has already made his decision on Sofyan Amrabat and will not be looking to keep the struggling summer loan signing beyond the end of the season.

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who previously played at youth levels for Barcelona and Real Madrid, is on Manchester United's radar as a possible replacement for Antony.

Casemiro is weighing up an offer to join the Saudi exodus, with Manchester United prepared to take a big loss on the midfielder they signed for £70m in the summer of 2022.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will recommend significant cuts to Manchester United's backroom staff once his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club is completed as he believes it to be over-staffed in a number of areas.

Paul Pogba's anti-doping tribunal hearing has been delayed in order to give his legal team more time to prepare their defence, according to reports in Italy.

FIFA are setting up a £200m fund to help support the professionalisation of women's football with clubs being rewarded every time they sign a U23 player and an additional bonus when one of those players makes an international debut.

Former Southampton director of performance Mark Jarvis has been appointed as the FA's new head of performance and will play a lead role ahead of England's bid to win Euro 2024.

EVENING STANDARD

Steve Cooper will be a candidate for a quick return to the Premier League management ranks as Crystal Palace are interested in him as a potential replacement for Roy Hodgson should the veteran call time at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kalvin Phillips will seek guarantees over playing time from Manchester City ahead of a decision on his future at the club, with Newcastle and Juventus both interested in the England midfielder.

England and Australia will most likely meet in Barbados in a mouth-watering clash at the World T20 next year, while India and Pakistan will have the latest game in their fierce rivalry at the Eisenhower Stadium, 30 miles east of Manhattan.

England's most-capped men's rugby union international Ben Youngs is set to sign a new deal with the Leicester Tigers to extend his time with the team to a record-equalling 19 seasons, matching the mark held by club legend David Matthews.

Former Bath captain and director of rugby Stuart Hooper is to be named director of cricket operations at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea are close to securing a deal to sign teenage Senegal midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from June, when he will turn 18. Diong was in attendance when Chelsea edged past Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

USWNT midfielder Kristie Mewis, the fiancée of Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, is set to join West Ham United from Gotham FC.

DAILY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malan would welcome a move to the Premier League according to reports, which has led to talk of a possible swap deal involving Manchester United's former Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Alpha Tauri chief Peter Bayer has vowed his team will not repeat their 2023 error of not using every part made available to them by sister team Formula One champions Red Bull in their cars, which will again be piloted by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

THE TIMES

Matthew Mott is confident Jofra Archer will be fit to play a part in England's T20 World Cup title defence in June and expects him to be a "massive" presence.

DAILY RECORD

Al Ittihad are reported to have contacted Celtic about the prospect of Jota returning to the club in January but the Scottish champions appear to have been priced out of any deal with Premier League clubs ready to make their move.

Celtic and Rangers are keeping close tabs on Kilmarnock's loanee goalkeeper Will Dennis, who will be out of contract with parent club Bournemouth in the summer and potentially available for free.