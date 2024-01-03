Manchester United will be restricted to 'a handful of loan deals' in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United's transfer plans for January have been left in tatters, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe restricted to just a handful of loan deals.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica's Antonio Silva after scouting the defender.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have complained to the Premier League's refereeing body about what they believe to be rough treatment of Bukayo Saka by opponents.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been pictured at Manchester United for the first time since his £1.3billion investment in the Premier League giants was announced.

Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz is in talks over a permanent move to Middlesbrough.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted he is not expecting to conduct much business in the January transfer window, amid ownership and financial uncertainty at the club.

Manchester United have invited Luke Littler to attend their game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford as a guest of the club following his fairytale run to the World Darts Championship final.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are set for mass changes now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived on the scene.

Manchester United have triggered the option to extend defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract until 2025.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for a left-back in the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett are the early frontrunners to replace Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have agreed a new sponsorship deal with BingX, a crypto company who have described themselves as "a steadfast supporter of the Russian crypto community."

THE GUARDIAN

Nottingham Forest terminated the contract of Jonjo Shelvey before he joined Turkish club Caykur Rizespor on a free transfer, contrary to their original statement that he left the club on loan.

The former Croatia international Nikola Kalinic has signed for Hajduk Split until the end of the season on a deal that will pay him €1 (86p).

The Portland Thorns have been acquired by the Bhathal family, investors in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Wednesday.

DAILY STAR

Luke Humphries had the manager of Leeds United pleading for a selfie during a visit to his beloved club.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

A host of clubs are interested in taking Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan for the second half of the season, with the winger struggling for game time at Old Trafford.

Manchester City's new academy director is not just thinking about the present after beginning work at the City Football Academy. He's already challenging the club to find the 'player of the future'.

THE INDEPENDENT

Police have banned Newcastle United fans from using public transport to get to the FA Cup clash at the home of their bitter rivals Sunderland this weekend.

EVENING STANDARD

The agent of Tottenham target Radu Dragusin has revealed the defender does not plan on leaving Genoa during the January transfer window.

Brentford will not have to hand over 30 per cent of any transfer fee earned for Ivan Toney, it has been revealed amid talk of a January transfer to Arsenal.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have called on the SFA to ban Willie Collum from all future Gers games.

Rangers are showing interest in Alfredo Morelos' international team-mate, Steven Alzate, reports suggest.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have had an enquiry for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck rejected as the Ibrox club look to bolster their first-team squad, according to a report.