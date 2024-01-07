Kylian Mbappe explores Premier League move after being left unimpressed by Real Madrid - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe is exploring other options, including a move to the Premier League, after being unimpressed by Real Madrid's attempts to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement.

Exeter Chiefs wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who was born in Cardiff, will take his first steps to representing England over Wales by joining a pre-Six Nations meet up with Steve Borthwick's squad in Bristol next week.

DAILY MAIL

Reports in Spain have suggested that Tottenham's desire to add to their defensive options could include an offer for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade.

Newcastle's hopes of signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan might have improved with Juventus reportedly unwilling to meet the Premier League club's demands for a fee and salary coverage.

Joao Felix's wage during his loan at Barcelona has been increased by 900 per cent "for fair play" after he was initially registered on a low salary in the summer so they could complete his move from Atletico Madrid.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal would want at least £30m from any suitor for striker Eddie Nketiah, who has failed to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta's first-team plans despite a lack of options up front.

FIFA is working on options for the 2026 World Cup in the United States which could include the final being played indoors at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, because of likely hot summer temperatures.

Amad Diallo has dispelled rumours that he wants to leave Manchester United after he was bizarrely linked to joining whichever club currently unemployed manager Tony Mowbray is appointed by next.

DAILY MIRROR

Reports in Spain have hinted that Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in signing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen from Barcelona, although the player is keen to stay in Spain despite not being a first-team regular.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham will make a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman if they raise funds by selling Nayef Aguerd - potentially to Saudi Arabia - in January.

THE SUN

Jesse Lingard, who remains a free agent despite being linked with a number of Premier League clubs, recently offered himself to Barcelona according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs showing interest in Palmeiras' teen sensation Estevao Willian, who has been dubbed "Little Messi".

Sunderland are ready to make a move to bolster their striking options with an offer for out-of-favour Bournemouth target man Kieffer Moore.

Bolton Wanderers are showing interest in former Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah, who is available on a free transfer after recently trialling with Stoke City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jordan Henderson will risk having to pay at least £3m in tax to HMRC should he return to the Premier League in January, as current tax laws mean anyone working overseas has to do so for at least 12 months or pay 45 per cent on their earnings if they return early.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been forced to cancel a team bonding trip to St George's Park, scheduled to last for three days, as they have to replay their FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City.

Former Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn is set to replace Matthew Maynard as the all-format head coach at Glamorgan County Cricket Club.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic has been floated as a possible destination for Jordan Henderson, should he get his wish and leave Al-Ettifaq, because of his relationship with Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.

Ross County have told Hearts they do not want to lose playmaker Yan Dhanda in January and could gamble on letting him leave as a free agent in the summer to try and stay in the Scottish Premiership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County's Yan Dhanda scored this stunning free-kick against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers could remain in position to sign former Hibs defender Josh Doig after reports he was about to join Torino were shut down by their head coach Ivan Juric.

Rapid Vienna sports director Markus Katzer has played down talk of any players leaving the club in January, including possible Celtic target Nicolas Kuhn.

Potential Rangers transfer target Million Manhoef has insisted he is ready to continue fighting for his current club Vitesse Arnhem if they decide not to cash in on him.