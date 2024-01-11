Mauricio Pochettino's job at Chelsea safe as long as European qualification remains realistic - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino's position as head coach of Chelsea is not expected to be put in any jeopardy while the club retain a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe.

Newcastle have made an enquiry about Dominic Solanke but have been told that Bournemouth will not sell him this month.

West Ham are targeting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn in the January transfer window as they look to cope with a series of injuries to key players.

Steve Borthwick will not be available for consideration for the British and Irish Lions coaching team but his England assistants will be given the green light if they are selected by Andy Farrell, who will on Thursday be confirmed as the head coach for the tour of Australia next year.

Hampshire County Cricket Club's majority shareholder is in advanced talks to sell his stake to the part-owners of Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals.

British tennis chiefs have rejected shock ATP proposals to partner with Saudi Arabia as the Middle East nation makes the sport its latest target for domination this year.

THE SUN

Arsenal have made a £22m bid for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

West Ham are desperately looking to sign a forward this month after injuries and the African Cup of Nations decimated their forward line.

Trevoh Chalobah is a January transfer target for West Ham, according to reports.

Manchester United could recall left-back Alvaro Fernadez from his loan spell at Granada as they try to cope with their latest injury crisis.

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is facing a lengthy jail term after being charged with a series of bribery offences.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth round tie may have to take place at a neutral venue should Eastleigh progress past Newport.

Thomas Partey is finally preparing to make his long-awaited return to first-team action.

Wolves are under no financial pressure to sell captain Max Kilman this month amid growing interest in the centre-back from West Ham.

Lazio and Roma fans were involved in violent clashes ahead of their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday night, before the trouble continued throughout the match.

Gio Reyna could leave German giants Borussia Dortmund by the end of the January transfer window, as Marseille and Sevilla are the reported frontrunners to land the American midfielder.

Lucas Paqueta has dismissed claims he could be out of action for 'at least two months' with a calf injury.

Nottingham Forest hero Andy Reid is in talks over a role with the academy at his boyhood club with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing his own coaching staff to the City Ground.

THE ATHLETIC

FIFA has extended the suspension of Marc Overmars from holding any position in Dutch football to a global ban.

Cristian Romero is pushing to be involved for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United on Sunday.

Robin Koch said he understood anger over Leeds United's relegation and the mass exodus of players which followed it but insisted he had taken the right decision for his career after accepting a long-term move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daniel Maldini, the son of the legendary Italian footballer Paolo Maldini, has joined Monza on loan until the end of the season from AC Milan.

Watford are considering a loan deal for Udinese's Antonio Tikvic to add cover in central defence.

Burton Albion have agreed a loan deal for Manchester United striker Joe Hugill.

Zinedine Zidane's fourth son Elyaz is set to leave Real Madrid and join Real Betis.

Watford midfielder Edo Kayembe is returning from AFCON preparations with DR Congo due to injury.

THE GUARDIAN

Barcelona have warned fans that they should be "prudent and discreet" if they travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup this week in an unprecedented briefing that also insists supporters "strictly respect the country's customs and ways".

THE INDEPENDENT

Eagle Football Holdings is exploring selling its 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace, in a move that could have repercussions for the direction of the club as well as the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with plans to try and buy a number eight with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher still top of the list.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have failed with an attempted swap deal involving Facundo Pellistri for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to reports.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the agent of team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over suggestions that he will move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

Former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is reportedly pushing to leave Stade Rennais this month.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all weighing up a January transfer window move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

THE TIMES

Everton have added one of the UK's top barristers - Laurence Rabinowitz KC - to their legal team for the club's appeal against their 10-point deduction.

The British & Irish Lions are finalising plans to launch a women's team with an inaugural three-Test series against New Zealand in 2027.

George Ford's hopes of being named England's first-choice fly half at the start of the Six Nations Championship are in the balance after he underwent two injections after a knee injury.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers, Bournemouth and Norwich City are all interested in Motherwell youngster Max Willoughby.

Ross County and Dundee are among a string of clubs who are interested in a January loan for Burnley's Michael Mellon.

Rangers are bracing themselves for a battle for the signing of Ridvan Yılmaz with Galatasaray now showing an interest in the left-back.

Brondby chief Carsten V. Jensen has declared that Mathias Kvistgaarden will not be sold this month amid interest from Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers look set to back away from a deal for Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.

Nicolas Kuhn is continuing to attract transfer interest this January with Brendan Rodgers keen to sign the winger.