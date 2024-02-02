Former Man Utd and West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard has offers from 26 clubs - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jesse Lingard reportedly has offers from as many as 26 clubs around the world, including a big Serie A team.

David De Gea declined a transfer to Nottingham Forest in January, according to reports.

Wayne Rooney is keen to join the Saudi Arabia football revolution as he plots a return to management.

The Ghana FA is trying to persuade Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to switch international allegiance.

Police investigating a £1m raid on Jack Grealish's mansion suspect an overseas gang was involved.

Manchester United hero Kobbie Mainoo has landed a bumper pay rise without even signing a new contract.

Jaap Stam has returned to management - with a seventh-tier club in the Netherlands.

Two Manchester United starlets have joined Rochdale in a new type of "bespoke" loan deal.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the 15 clubs that are "ready to join" the European Super League project and is hopeful that the league can be launched next season.

Curtis Jones has attracted the attention of a host of southern English clubs this transfer window.

Vincent Kompany believes that Burnley's approach to the transfer market since promotion stands them in good stead for the future - even if they go down.

Chelsea will target a set-piece specialist in the summer's transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino citing the impact of his former player James Ward-Prowse at West Ham.

David Moyes is confident a new West Ham contract will be finalised in the next few weeks.

DAILY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard has brought in former Bristol City and Charlton manager Dean Holden to work alongside him at Al Ettifaq.

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer signed twice for Peterborough in the winter transfer window, rejoining the club three days after he walked out to leave himself as a free agent.

Cesc Fabregas believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp when he steps down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been warned they could face a worse punishment than Everton's 10 docked points if they're found to have breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Premier League have allowed Mario Lemina to change the name on the back of his Wolves shirt to 'Mario Jr' following the death of his father.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane believes that his England partnership with Jude Bellingham can flourish at this summer's European Championship to provide Gareth Southgate's team with a multidimensional cutting edge.

Jude Bellingham is facing an investigation from LaLiga after a formal complaint was lodged over allegations he aimed a slur at Mason Greenwood during Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Getafe on Thursday night.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is open to transfer fees being set by algorithm instead of the traditional negotiations between clubs to determine how much a player will cost to move.

Jamie George said he is taking inspiration from Ben Stokes' 'Bazball' approach as the new England captain urged his team to play with courage heading into the Six Nations.

THE GUARDIAN

British Cycling has announced a rescue mission to take over running the 2024 men's and women's Tours of Britain after the previous promoter went into liquidation, but faces a race against time to stage either event.

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City collected a record £176.2m for winning the Premier League title last season, a 15 per cent increase on the previous campaign.

Ange Postecoglou hopes that Tottenham will become a preferred destination for football's best young players.

Xavi believes that being the head coach of Barcelona isn't worth it, insisting that you "can't enjoy your daily life".

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly putting plans in place for the expected departure of manager Xabi Alonso this summer.

THE TIMES

It has now emerged that Crystal Palace went before a Premier League independent commission last March and were fined £150,000, with a further £70,000 suspended, for delaying the half-time restart by more than a minute in two matches last season.

The French government has cut by half the number of spectators who will be able to attend what should be a spectacular Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony based on the River Seine.

The legal team acting for Kamila Valieva are considering an appeal against the teenage Russian skater's four-year doping ban at the highest court in Switzerland.

DAILY RECORD

Wantaway star Jefte has been forced into an APOEL apology after attempting to force a move to Rangers by going AWOL as he addressed the situation for the first time.

Rangers hero Lee McCulloch reckons he has spotted signs that the relationship between Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board is strained after the January window.

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere has applied for the Aberdeen job but he looks an unlikely appointment due to his lack of experience.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent kicked out a final attempt from Steven Gerrard to lure him into a reunion in Saudi - before sensationally pulling out of a deal to Lazio.