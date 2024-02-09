FA want Gareth Southgate to extend England contract until 2026 World Cup - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The FA want Gareth Southgate to extend his contract until the 2026 World Cup, following Friday's revelation that he could be tempted to stay on beyond this summer's European Championship.

Frenkie De Jong is closer than ever to a Barcelona exit having grown discontent with the current situation at the club, according to reports.

George Ford admits it is 'different' no longer being part of England's eternal double-act with Owen Farrell but the experienced fly-half insists he is relishing his new-found responsibility to run the team.

THE SUN

Newcastle's Saudi owners are targeting an £800m takeover of Roma, according to reports.

Manchester City led a failed rebellion against Premier League financial rule changes that split the 20 clubs even further.

DAILY MIRROR

Middlesbrough defender Matt Crooks is set to travel to the United States for talks over a move to Major League Soccer.

Jurgen Klopp believes introducing blue cards and sin bins to football does not "sound like a fantastic idea" - and will merely make referees' lives harder.

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has joined Gremio on a free transfer.

Richard Masters has sought to explain himself after angering Everton and Nottingham Forest fans by appearing to refer to them as "small clubs" last month.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's club future.

DAILY STAR

Kalvin Phillips admitted he felt "useless" during his time at Manchester City having played in just four league games this season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett has been compared to Marcus Rashford despite struggling on loan at Ipswich in the first half of the season.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly set to rival Manchester United for the signing of teenage Palmeiras forward Thalys, who has already been dubbed the 'next Endrick'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Barcelona have lost an appeal against a fine of €23 million (£20 million) from the Spanish tax authorities for historic payments to player agents - with the club, staggering under huge debts, claiming that the courts have treated them differently to rivals Real Madrid.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he is considering a sensational recall for Rangers No1 Jack Butland.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Warnock has insisted Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty at Rangers following Connor Goldson's handball.