Manchester United on red alert with Matthijs de Ligt's Bayern Munich future in doubt - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Matthijs de Ligt's future at Bayern Munich is back in doubt - putting Manchester United back on red alert.

Kieran Trippier says Newcastle haven't given up hope of another top-four finish and a Champions League encore.

Kalvin Phillips has slammed Pep Guardiola's handling of him after the Manchester City boss called him overweight.

DAILY MAIL

Brazilian side Santos are plotting a move to bring Neymar Jr back to the club after he recovers from his knee injury and finishes his 'experience in Saudi Arabia'.

DAILY EXPRESS

Man City defender John Stones has high hopes for another magical season despite Pep Guardiola's scepticism.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says Arsenal have a really good shot at the title if they can stay composed and controlled following big wins in the Premier League

DAILY STAR

Martin Odegaard delivered another majestic display as Arsenal trumped West Ham 6-0.

West Ham fans streamed out of the London Stadium in their thousands before half-time after their side was put to the sword by rampant Arsenal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it was great to make history as his side recorded their joint-biggest margin of victory in an away Premier League game and their biggest under the Spaniard with a 6-0 victory against West Ham

THE SUN

Declan Rice refused to celebrate after scoring for Arsenal against West Ham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said Ireland played like the All Blacks in their 36-0 win over his side.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is convinced people are desperate for him and his Celtic players to fail but has told them they won't succeed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers spoke after his side’s Scottish Cup win vs St Mirren and on ignoring criticism

DAILY RECORD

Sebastien Haller completed a fairytale comeback as the cancer survivor fired the Ivory Coast to African Cup of Nations glory on home soil.