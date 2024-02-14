Crystal Palace line up Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner to replace Roy Hodgson - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have lined up Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner to take over if they decide to sack Roy Hodgson as pressure continues to grow on the 76-year-old.

THE SUN

Reports in Italy claim Manchester United are "preparing an assault" to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, but have already been made aware he will cost them north of £60m.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were the three teams Xabi Alonso told Guillem Balague he wanted to manage in the future if his time at Bayer Leverkusen was judged a success.

Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to look to the future if they decide to replace Mauricio Pochettino, rather than ask Jose Mourinho about a return to Stamford Bridge.

The area around Sheffield United's Bramall Lane home is set for some significant changes, with approval having been given for 100 homes to be built on two corner plots on Shoreham Street, which runs alongside the ground.

Image: Manchester United reportedly want to to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Moyes' future at West Ham could be decided before the end of the season after delays to talks over a new deal, with former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter expected to feature prominently as a candidate if the role becomes available.

Former Super League official Phil Bentham is set to leave his role as a VAR coach with PGMOL to return to the rugby league competition as head of match officials.

DAILY MIRROR

Wayne Rooney's next sporting venture could be in the boxing ring, as he has held talks with the Misfits series about taking part in one of their events.

Lionel Messi is set to put a troubled MLS pre-season behind him and feature from the start in Inter Miami's friendly against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on Thursday night.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have received a summer transfer boost after Benfica's Joao Neves refused to confirm whether he would be staying in Portugal after this season.

Reports in Spain have hinted Barcelona will be looking for a fee of £85m to allow midfielder Frenkie de Jong to leave this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested in the Netherlands midfielder.

Under-fire Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming Barcelona's next manager according to reports in Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danny Mills claims Harry Kane was anonymous in the second half of Bayern Munich's loss to Lazio and suggests head coach Thomas Tuchel is now under severe pressure

THE ATHLETIC

Inter Miami face having to move out a number of players before the start of the season to become compliant with the MLS salary structure after continuing their spending spree during the off-season.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside has resolved his season ticket issue with the club and is said to be "delighted" with the new Old Trafford seat he will watch games from.

THE TIMES

Christian Horner will be in attendance at the launch of Red Bull's 2024 Formula One challenger on Thursday despite the ongoing investigation into allegations inappropriate and controlling behaviour.

Ashley Giles has admitted Worcestershire may have to move away from their historic home at New Road because of the county's yearly battle with flooded grounds.

Australian Open organisers are considering finishing their Grand Slam with the women's singles final rather than the men's, in what would be a significant shift from tradition.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Manchester United winger Luke Chadwick has revealed he missed out on a move to Rangers during his professional career after a nightmare display for the reserves when scouts were on hand.​​​