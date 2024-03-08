Newcastle and Liverpool interested in £60m Wolves winger Pedro Neto in the summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle scouts have discussed Pedro Neto and it is thought a fee of around £60m would be needed to do a deal this summer. Liverpool are also interested.

Newcastle's search for a new sporting director has started with the club hiring the internationally renowned Odgers Berndtson to lead the recruitment drive. Candidates include former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, Brentford pair Phil Giles and Lee Dykes and ex Roma chief Tiago Pinto.

Leicester will avoid the fate of Everton in being punished twice for the same spending breach despite facing the prospect of being charged for breaking Profit and Sustainability Rules [PSR] in two successive seasons.

Erik ten Hag has opened up about managing in the modern game, saying the hardest part is moulding individual stars who "have their own business units" into a team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag believes he would have had a better win rate at Manchester United if his side had not been hampered by so many injury problems

Sebastian Coe will lead a task force driving Manchester United's plans to bulldoze Old Trafford and build a new state-of-the-art stadium as part of a regeneration of the area.

Anthony Gordon is refusing to book a 2024 summer holiday as he wants to be spending that time as part of the England squad for the Euros in Germany.

Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo clashed with Nice's Ultras following their 2-1 defeat by Montpellier on Friday, during which he had scored a costly own goal, and had to be restrained by team-mates from any further confrontation.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have mysteriously terminated a sponsorship deal with Oman Air, as the club works to avoid breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about the need for "transparency" when dealing with accusations such as those made against Christian Horner.

Max Verstappen sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull on Friday night if the team's parent company got rid of its motorsport advisor Helmut Marko as the fallout over the Christian Horner controversy took another twist.

Erik ten Hag has accused his support staff of getting it wrong over his full-back injury crisis, leading the Manchester United manager to allow Sergio Reguilon to leave Old Trafford.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp dismissed fears replacing him at Liverpool will be the impossible job by claiming it will be the perfect moment for the next manager.

Bayern Munich have added Roberto De Zerbi to their shortlist for their next manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy discusses the favourite candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and why Liverpool will be interested in them

Sean Dyche claims he doesn't want to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, who is wanted by Saturday's opponents Manchester United.

A young member of Manchester United's squad brutally mocked goalkeeper Andre Onana by asking "are you going to save one or what" during a training session earlier in the season when the Cameroon stopper was struggling for form.

THE SUN

Michael Edwards is set to be handed complete control of football matters at Liverpool.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been slammed after he left his £100,000 car in two disabled bays on the same day.

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has revealed he had warning signs of light-headedness in two Premier League games before his cardiac arrest before Christmas.

Ross Barkley believes he could still "add something" to England's midfield at the age of 30 after a stunning career resurrection at Luton Town.

Mystery over the source of Dominic Solanke's recurring knee problems could mean him missing out on England's squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead is set to return to fitness in time for Wales' Euro 2024 playoff bid, but Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw will miss out because of an Achilles injury.

Leading female National Hunt jockey Bryony Frost has revealed she is considering a move to France because of a lack of opportunities outside Paul Nicholls' yard in the United Kingdom.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich and England Eric Dier has said he feels more appreciated playing his football abroad than playing in the Premier League.

Netflix has stopped production of the Break Point tennis documentary series after only two seasons because of poor ratings and concerns over access to the sport's leading players.

The teenage Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman apologised to his team after narrowly missing out on the final qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the Briton impressed after being thrust into the spotlight.

Erik ten Hag has conceded he made a mistake in allowing Sergio Reguilon to leave Manchester United midway through his loan spell on advice from his support staff.

England and Scotland could be on collision course over nominations for UEFA's executive committee with both nations keen to put forward a candidate - Debbie Hewitt for England and Mike Mulraney for Scotland.

England Women's Euro 2025 qualifying will include a first appearance at Newcastle's St James' Park against France at the end of May and a clash with the Republic of Ireland at Carrow Road.

THE GUARDIAN

Legal proceedings are to be launched against the owners of former Super League club Toronto Wolfpack in a bid to reclaim unpaid salaries in excess of £1m.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Philippe Clement says he has no fears his men will be distracted by next week's second-leg clash with Benfica when they face Hibernian in the Scottish Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts chairman Ann Budge discusses Lawrence Shankland's future at the club and the job done by head coach Steven Naismith

Lawrence Shankland has revealed he is tempted by transfer links to bigger clubs - because he wants the opportunity to win trophies on a regular basis.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.