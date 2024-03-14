Paris Saint-Germain rekindle interest in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have rekindled their interest in Marcus Rashford, despite his struggles at Manchester United this season.

Manchester United's players must prove they want Erik ten Hag to stay - by knocking arch rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup, according to Old Trafford legend Lou Macari.

Macari also reckons some modern-day players have no idea how fortunate they are and are in need of a reality check.

Premier League clubs will take a vote on the 'New Deal for Football' when there is clarity over what the new financial restrictions in English football's top tier will be.

A Manchester United fan channel has reportedly been the subject of death threats following an interview with Red Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Jordan Henderson was loudly booed by Aston Villa fans as the Ajax midfielder endured a night to forget in the Europa Conference League.

Richard Arnold was handed a £5.5m payout by Manchester United after being let go by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

THE SUN

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated a stunning day at Cheltenham as he celebrated two winners in a row. And the two triumphs of 25/1 shot Monmiral and 17/2 Protektorat have raked in £275,000 - which will be shared out between the co-owners including Fergie.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates his first Cheltenham Festival winner at a massive 25/1 with Monmiral

Wales are confident Liverpool rising star Lewis Koumas will not swap allegiances to England. Promising Koumas, son of Wales midfielder Jason, was born in Chester and qualifies for the Three Lions but has been called up to the Wales U21s for the first time.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been axed by Danish club Lyngby after just six months - but immediately joined a team with a ground capacity of just 1,500.

Gareth Southgate is dreaming of a Euro 2024 victory party at Trafalgar Square - after shelving talks on a new England deal.

Manchester United are ready to take a hit of close to £40m on Jadon Sancho.

Christian Horner's accuser says she 'feels let down' by the Red Bull team after the F1 chief was cleared by an independent investigation.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are interested in a summer move for talented young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as they weigh up defensive options to replace Thiago Silva.

THE TIMES

A group of 16 American women have launched a landmark legal case against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) over the participation of transgender athletes in their sports, with their lawyer stating that the organisation has "institutionalised cheating and discrimination" against them.

DAILY MAIL

The FA are set to press ahead with plans to scrap FA Cup replays from the third round next season despite the collapse of the so-called 'New Deal for Football' in another blow for EFL clubs.

The referee who sent Jude Bellingham off for dissent will miss as many games as the England midfielder after he was not given a match for the second weekend running.

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted he regrets moving to Saudi Arabia back in the summer.

Manchester United's appointment of Omar Berrada as chief executive appears set to lead to an improvement in their relationship with Manchester City following tensions under his two predecessors, Richard Arnold and Ed Woodward.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Reading supporters will stage a protest in a desperate attempt to prevent detested owner Dai Yongge from completing a £25m sale of the club's training ground to rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Emma Hayes has branded romantic relationships between coaches and their players, and even between team-mates, as "inappropriate". Amid accusations relationships between coaches and their players were "rife" in women's football, Chelsea manager Hayes said they had no place in the sport.

Manu Tuilagi is in line to make a farewell international appearance after being included in England's matchday squad to face France in the final round of Six Nations matches.

More than 100,000 primary school children signed up to the England & Wales Cricket Board's youth programmes have been using balls and other equipment containing banned amounts of toxic chemicals.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has hinted at the possibility of leaving the Red Devils, with ambitions of becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan thinks Lewis Hamilton already looks dejected in his final year at Mercedes.

Welsh snooker star Mark Williams took to social media to confirm that he had been caught up in a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

SCOTTISH SUN

IF Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a shock contender for the Aberdeen job.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's top-10 UEFA coefficient place is hanging by a thread after Rangers' defeat to Benfica at Ibrox in the Europa League.

