Man Utd line up summer transfer for Wolves' Joao Gomes as Casemiro replacement - Paper Talk

Harry Kane is expected to sit out England's friendly against Brazil on Saturday night, giving manager Gareth Southgate the chance to ramp up the auditions to be the striker's deputy at this summer's European Championship.

Peers will try to limit foreign state ownership of football clubs, in the wake of moves to block similar takeovers of newspapers.

England's new £125 football kit for the European Championship has sparked a major row over a multicoloured St George's Cross on the back of the shirt collar, with Sir Keir Starmer leading calls for it to be changed to traditional red.

David Datro Fofana's first club will go to the Federal Supreme Court over his controversial departure to Europe and want 20 per cent of his move to Chelsea as part of claims he was "stolen" by Molde FK in Norway.

Billy Vunipola is poised to join Montpellier next season and bring his long career with Saracens and England to an end.

Aston Villa have sealed the biggest shirt-front sponsorship in the club's history, with the Greek online sports betting platform Betano paying £20m annually for two years from next season, coinciding with the launch of the club's new Adidas kit.

Manchester United are lining up a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes in the summer transfer window.

Francis Ngannou claims he was affected by the late start time of his fight against Anthony Joshua.

Felipe Massa believes he has "every possibility" of overturning the 2008 World Championship - which was edged by Lewis Hamilton.

Danny Care is weighing up his international future after contributing to an encouraging Six Nations for England.

Harry Maguire says England's stars want Gareth Southgate to stay beyond the Euros.

Erling Haaland has netted again - this time a tasty deal promoting his home nation's seafood.

A financial expert has warned that Chelsea face a "more severe" points deduction than Everton and Nottingham Forest if they are found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules.

Misfits boxing are in talks with five footballers to make a switch to the ring - with Wayne Rooney still expected to be one of them.

The FA will continue to enforce their ban on bringing national flags to Wembley other than those of the competing teams, in the midst of the criticism they have received for allowing Nike to alter the St George's Cross on England's new home kit.

Nottingham Forest are convinced they have grounds to appeal the four-point deduction they received for breaching profit and sustainability rules this week. But the club are weighing up whether taking their case to a second hearing is worth the risk of potentially getting a harsher punishment.

Three Arsenal supporters part of the Ashburton Army have each received a three-year football banning order for tragedy chanting relating to the Hillsborough disaster during the club's FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool in January.

Bruno Guimaraes admits he's unsure what his future holds at Newcastle United and believes the club 'made things happen too quickly' as they struggle to maintain last season's success.

Leeds are set to extend their training kit sponsorship deal with Unibet as Daniel Farke's Championship leaders battle to return to the Premier League.

Emma Hayes is standing to become chair of the League Managers Association in what would be a historic move for the organisation.

Liverpool are looking to land another key figure from Bournemouth as they prepare to sign Cherries chief scout Mark Burchill.

The IOC has been challenged by a group of 26 academics to change its policy that transgender women should not be presumed to have a physical advantage in female sports.

The price of a Centre Court debenture at Wimbledon has risen by 45 per cent to £116,000 for the next five-year period meaning buyers will be paying £1,657 a day for a seat at the championships.

Fenerbahce are reportedly considering quitting the Turkish SuperLig in protest over their perceived poor treatment by the country's authorities.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pursue Juventus defender Gleison Bremer following a recommendation from incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Blair Spittal will join Hearts this summer on a three-year deal.

Andy Walker reckons letting Borna Barisic leave for nothing is 'not the best business move' from Rangers.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley says 'it's cool' that a club the size of Atletico Madrid want him after the Hoops rebuffed a January offer for his services.

