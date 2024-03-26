England boss Gareth Southgate favourite to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will look to bring England's entire coaching staff to Old Trafford this summer, SunSport can reveal. Gareth Southgate is now the red-hot favourite to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is axed at the end of the season.

Manchester United fans face travel hell for Saturday's Premier League clash at Brentford because of train strikes.

Nike have come under fire for the size of the cockerel emblem on the new France shirt, sparking another kit controversy after they were slammed for changing the colours of the St George's Cross on the new England strip.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's ever-evolving medical department is set for another addition with the club now seeking a new head of performance medicine amid a Premier League season plagued by injuries.

French World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has questioned Didier Deschamps for snubbing William Saliba.

Manchester United have received assurances from UEFA that they will be allowed to take part in the Europa League next season if Nice also qualify despite the European governing body's restrictions on multi-club ownership.

Image: Alexander Isak is one of Newcastle's star players

Newcastle star Alexander Isak has dropped a major hint about his future at the club ahead of the summer window admitting 'if things show up, things can happen.'

Manchester United reportedly want to speak to Wolves manager Gary O'Neil about a potential coaching role at Old Trafford.

The Football Association of Ireland has ruled out Roberto Di Matteo as a candidate for the national team's next permanent manager.

Conor Benn's route back to fighting on home soil may have been dealt a blow after UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control won an appeal against the verdict to lift his temporary suspension.

DAILY MIRROR

Jose Mourinho has suggested he would consider taking a job in Saudi Arabia because Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his eyes to the possibilities in the country.

THE GUARDIAN

Anti-racism campaigners in Spain have called on the country's institutions to do more to crack down on racism in football, after Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior laid bare the personal toll exacted by years of racist insults.

THE ATHLETIC

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will face no action after the investigation into an alleged racist remark he made towards Napoli's Juan Jesus conclude there was insufficient evidence to take the matter further.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has expressed a desire to play for Argentina at the Olympics this summer.

THE TIMES

Harlequins are increasingly confident that Danny Care will reject a final payday in France and instead sign a contract extension to end his career at the club. The 37-year-old scrum half called time on his England career on Monday having won the last of his 101 caps during the Six Nations.

Marcus Rashford has been playing through injury for over a month. The winger has been carrying a "slight knock" since February's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest.

THE TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate has defended playing John Stones despite his injury scare for Manchester City.

DAILY RECORD

Former QPR sporting director Les Ferdinand has revealed how things turned 'toxic' at the London club after Michael Beale left for Rangers in 2022.

