Man Utd's Marcus Rashford in fight to hold on to England place in Euro 2024 squad - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Rashford is in a fight to hold on to his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being looked at by Manchester United as a possible summer target in one of their priority areas to bolster for next season.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is a contender for the vacant Ajax job as he considers his future beyond this season.

Novak Djokovic has split with his coach Goran Ivanisevic in the latest evidence of unrest in the world No 1's camp.

THE SUN

Arsenal and West Ham can almost guarantee an extra Champions League place for English clubs in 2024-25 by evicting German teams from Europe.

Harry Kane is set to take part in Bayern Munich's friendly against his old club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday August 10 - the week before the new Premier League season.

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in a permanent transfer.

DAILY MAIL

England second-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone underwent surgery on Wednesday after injuring his elbow during training and will miss Euro 2024.

Luis Diaz's father has admitted the Liverpool winger has not given up hope over a move to Spain.

Liverpool and Scotland are hopeful Andy Robertson has avoided a serious injury after he limped off during the defeat to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, though both parties are still sweating on a full prognosis from the left-back's scan on Wednesday.

Antony has been putting in extra work during the international break that will leave Manchester United supporters and manager Erik ten Hag delighted.

Manchester United are set to appoint Matt Johnson as their new head of women's football when Polly Bancroft departs at the end of the season.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in bringing Marcus Edwards back to the Premier League from Sporting CP.

'Hundreds' of West Ham United supporters are thought to have bought tickets in home sections for their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen - sparking concerns over crowd trouble.

Antoine Griezmann is set to make his horse racing debut as an owner in England on Friday with Hooking giving the France international a first British runner.

DAILY MIRROR

Crystal Palace have been slammed by angry season-ticket holders after the club decided to remove discounts for members of the armed forces and NHS staff.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate and other international managers will ask UEFA to change the squad limit for Euro 2024 from 23 to 26.

Football fans travelling to the Euros in Germany this summer have been warned that beer in the country can be stronger than the pints they drink in the UK.

Pep Lijnders, the Liverpool assistant manager, is under consideration by Ajax to become their head coach next season.

Several England players are approaching the season's limit of game time agreed with the RFU and the Rugby Players' Association, leaving Gallagher Premiership coaches facing a tricky task to juggle their resources in the run-in to the end of the domestic season.

DAILY STAR

John Stones is losing his battle to be fit for Manchester City's crunch showdown with title rivals Arsenal.

THE GUARDIAN

Brazil forward Richarlison has revealed he endured depression after his country's quarter-final loss to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup and considered quitting football.

Boat Race organisers have issued new safety guidance for the race on Saturday, warning rowers not to enter the water and to cover any open wounds, after high levels of E. coli bacteria were found on the River Thames course.

The Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has a $5m offer on the table to join the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers will fight the SFA at Hampden on Thursday - backed by London legal big-hitter Nick De Marco.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have responded to the Green Brigade's stinging statement accusing the club of being "vindictive" after being denied a designated standing area at upcoming womens' games.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has hinted the club will look to land Danish attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes on a permanent deal next summer, but they will not break the bank to pay him.

