Newcastle reignite interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of possible summer move - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of a possible move for him this summer.

Newcastle are looking for a new sporting director, with Dan Ashworth expected to join Manchester United, and, among the rich list of potential candidates, there is former AC Milan captain and coach Paolo Maldini.

Manchester United have made a formal offer to meet Jason Wilcox's buy-out clause at Southampton in an attempt to ensure the director of football will be in place to mastermind this summer's transfer window at Old Trafford.

Frida Maanum's mother Liz-Heidi Leonhardsen has revealed the "nightmare" she went through watching her daughter collapse during Arsenal's Conti Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Luis Enrique lost his temper with a reporter asking constant questions about Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain after he was substituted during their game against Marseille.

Troy Deeney feels Liverpool should consider Wolves boss Gary O'Neil as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp when he leaves at the end of the season.

Ambitious Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed his two dream signings - former Manchester United midfielder Fred and Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

THE SUN

Newcastle are braced for Arsenal and Tottenham to launch £100m moves for Alexander Isak.

Plymouth Argyle are lining up Neil Warnock to take over as manager after sacking Ian Foster on Monday night.

Premier League clubs spent an astonishing £3.8bn on player salaries last season with champions Manchester City topping the table with a £423m spend and Fulham performing above their league-low £90m wage bill.

Farhad Moshiri could lose control of Everton with the sale to 777 Partners in danger of collapse, which could possibly lead to MSP Capital taking over should he fail to pay back a £158m loan.

Manchester United's performance against Brentford on Saturday did not go down well with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, putting further pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Marcos Alonso's time at Barcelona appears set to come to an end this summer as he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

Hannibal Mejbri's loan spell with Sevilla is turning into something of a nightmare, with the Manchester United youngster not even named in their squad against Getafe at the weekend.

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been filmed getting involved in an angry confrontation with a young supporter in the middle of a street outside the club's training ground.

THE GUARDIAN

Adidas has banned football fans from customising the German national shirt with the number 44 due to its perceived resemblance to the symbol used by Nazi SS units during the Second World War.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Plymouth Argyle are set to bring in a 'firefighter' manager on a short-term basis after sacking Ian Foster following a run of eight defeats in 11 games.

Everton's prospective owners 777 Partners have moved to fend off fresh doubts about their financial viability after the Merseyside club's need for funds was reinforced in their latest accounts.

The Premier League risks losing an entire generation of potential supporters because of scandalous rises in ticket prices.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has urged World Rugby to stop messing around with the sport's laws after their proposal for amendments designed to bring in new supporters were announced last month.

Leicester Tigers have been fined £47,000 for breaching the salary cap during the 2019-20 season.

THE TIMES

Southampton are ready to insist Jason Wilcox serves his entire 12-month notice period unless Manchester United increase their offer for the man they want to become their new technical director.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is on a two-man shortlist drawn up by Bayern Munich as they seek a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Everton supporters are seeking further answers from referees' chief Howard Webb about the catalogue of decisions they believe have conspired against Sean Dyche's team this season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Xabi Alonso's decision to snub Bayern Munich could give Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who had been linked with the German giants.

DAILY RECORD

Reports in Russia claim Krasnodar's Armenia international playmaker Eduard Spertsyan is a summer target for Celtic.

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour should be fine for Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after it was revealed his knee injury should not sideline him beyond the end of April.