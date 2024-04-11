Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds talks with Amanda Staveley over Dan Ashworth Man Utd move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

­­Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held face-to-face talks with Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley in a bid to reach agreement on Dan Ashworth's move to Manchester United.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Top English rugby coaches are worried that the introduction of a Club World Cup in 2028 will hurt club finances and damage player welfare.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are facing a bill of at least £106m to fund the first 10 years of the new independent regulator in the form of a compulsory Government levy.

Brentford's home game against Sheffield United on Saturday will be watched with more than usual interest by the rest of the Premier League clubs due to an innovative augmented highlights experiment taking place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Olympic legend Sir Steve Redgrave has hit out at World Athletics for offering prize money for gold medallists - insisting it is unfair on other sports.

CJ Ujah has returned to Great Britain's 4x100m relay squad for the first time since his failed drugs test saw the team stripped of a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Luke Donald will undertake a reconnaissance mission to the 2025 Ryder Cup venue in New York next month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are introducing groundbreaking haptic shirts that will allow deaf fans and those with hearing loss to experience the atmosphere at St James' Park for the first time at a live match.

The Premier League is introducing new VAR technology next season, but the 'semi-automated offside' system will not be ready for the start of the campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Semi-automated offside technology is coming to the Premier League next season and Sky Sports journalist Pete Smith explains all you need to know!

DAILY MIRROR

Kai Havertz's recent purple patch in front of goal for Arsenal has inspired the Gunners to rethink their transfer plans for the coming summer.

Liverpool legend Javier Mascherano has urged Luis Diaz to reject a move to PSG and remain at Anfield.

THE SUN

Leeds may have to fork out a staggering £40m for the bungled transfer of a player they never even owned.

Manchester City look set to swoop on the freshest talent coming out of Gremio - the Brazilian club that brought ex-Barcelona star Ronaldinho to the attention of the world.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has questioned Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford.

Toto Wolff has dropped his biggest hint yet as to who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

THE GUARDIAN

The Spanish TV station Movistar Plus+ has fired the analyst German Burgos after Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain refused to give interviews to the network on account of his comment about Barcelona's Lamine Yamal before Wednesday's Champions League match.

Image: Lamine Yamal started on the right wing as Barcelona edged PSG in Paris

Australian world champion swimmer James Magnussen, who is coming out of retirement for next year's Enhanced Games, should be banned from sport for life if he deliberately dopes in an attempt to win $1m by trying to break a world record, according to World Aquatics chief executive Brent Nowicki.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester City are one of a number of major European clubs considering a move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, with the interest of the English champions more advanced than rivals.

DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag fears he is running out of allies at Manchester United following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he battles to save his job.

Pep Guardiola has escaped a food poisoning shocker that could have damaged Manchester City's treble bid after Kevin De Bruyne's illness, which ruled him out of their quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, was confirmed as an isolated incident.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is set for summer transfer abroad, with his hopes of playing under Mikel Arteta dwindling.

Image: Charlie Patino has spent the season on loan at Swansea, scoring three times

Chelsea cannot start any rebuild of Stamford Bridge until 2027 at the earliest, as part of their £80m deal to buy a plot of land next to the stadium.

Brentford are hopeful January signing Yunus Emre Konak will make a full return from injury before the end of the season.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee vs Rangers could be played at a neutral venue if next Wednesday's re-arranged fixture proves to be another wash out.

Philippe Clement has revealed his Rangers stars will only get one day off this month after the latest Dens Park call-off.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with an interest in Australia international 'keeper Tom Glover.

The Commonwealth Games could return to Scotland with talks ongoing for Glasgow to replace Australia's Victoria as hosts in 2026.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.