Raphael Varane set for Man Utd free transfer over wage requirements - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Raphael Varane's time at Manchester United appears set to end this summer with the club not prepared to offer him a contract extension on his current salary.

Odds have tumbled on former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being named as the next Republic of Ireland manager.

Darren England will be on VAR duty this weekend for the first time since his involvement in Luis Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool in their defeat at Tottenham in September. He will be the video referee for Fulham's clash with West Ham on Sunday.

Former Southampton chief scout Ian Torrance has been confirmed as the new head of recruitment at Cesc Fabregas' Serie B club Como.

Manchester City and England star Chloe Kelly has teamed up with Anthony Joshua's sports management agency as PSG ponder making a move to sign her this summer.

THE SUN

German police, already on a heightened level of alert, have arrested a terror cell including four teenagers from Dusseldorf who were planning to disrupt Euro 2024 with multiple weapons and Molotov cocktails.

Harry Kane's nanny has been praised for protecting three of the England captain's children when they were involved in a car crash on Monday outside Munich.

DAILY MIRROR

Teenage defender Jack Kingdon is the latest Manchester United academy product to earn a call-up to Erik ten Hag's first-team squad because of a spate of injuries.

Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is expected to receive interest from Premier League clubs this summer as he will become available for only £750,000. Johansson has earned rave reviews despite his side's relegation from the Championship.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City are likely to renew their efforts to sign West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer if they are satisfied any issues with the investigation into alleged betting breaches are over.

Image: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

DAILY STAR

Andy Cole would advise Aaron Ramsdale to look for a way out of Arsenal this summer after he became a clear No 2 behind current Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

THE INDEPENDENT

Xavi is convinced Barcelona's season would have ended "in disaster" if he had not announced his intention to leave at the end of the season - the Catalans are now unbeaten in 12 games and won at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool officials will meet with the club's supporters board on Saturday in an attempt to build bridges in the aftermath of the protest about ticket prices against Atalanta that led to flags being removed from the Kop.

Billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have become co-owners of Spartan South Midlands League club Real Bedford with an investment of £3.6m in bitcoin.

The set of irons, made on a 3D printer, which Bryson DeChambeau used to great effect in leading the Masters at halfway, were only approved for use by the USGA on Monday.

Ineos Grenadiers boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe has penned an open letter to cycling's governing body UCI calling for "real action" to address safety issues in the wake of last week's pile-up at the Tour of the Basque Country which left a series of high-profile riders with serious injuries.

South Africa's Bulls are facing criticism over their squad selection for the Champions Cup clash with Northampton after announcing what amounted to a second XV because of injuries and a desire not to make struggling players take two long-haul flights to the UK.

THE TIMES

Adam Cole, the co-founder of the failed Football Index gambling website, has been revealed as being one of the people behind a new venture KiX which has striking resemblances to the one which collapsed owing users more than £90m.

DAILY RECORD

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley hopes returning from an absence with four games remaining in the season will give him enough time to secure a place in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad.

Alfredo Morelos could soon be looking for a new club, with the former Rangers striker having been removed from Santos' first-team squad and told his contract could be terminated.

Reports in Colombia have suggested Rangers are one of the European teams interested in signing Fluminense winger Jhon Arias.

