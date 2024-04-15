Paris Saint-Germain deny interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Nottingham Forest's appeal over breaching spending rules will take place next week, in what could prove a pivotal outcome in the Premier League relegation battle.

Gloucestershire are again considering the sale of their historic home ground in Bristol with accounts - due to be published on Monday - likely to show losses of around £1m.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is in line to face punishment for his refusal to take part in Werder Bremen's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen after being informed that he would not start the match.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has cast doubt on his future at the club by revealing that he doesn't talk to manager Mikel Arteta.

Football and cricket's transgender inclusion policies are set to come under government scrutiny at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac is emerging as a surprise name under consideration by Liverpool.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been seeking to negotiate an extension that would allow the club's potential buyers 777 Partners extra time to raise funds and adhere with the conditions of its planned takeover.

Arsenal have been handed a major boost ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich with Kingsley Coman joining the German side's list of injury doubts.

Josh Murphy's red-hot form for Oxford United has attracted interest from five Championship clubs and the MLS.

Gleison Bremer could swap Juventus and the Old Lady for Manchester United and Old Trafford - but not until next year.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly lining up controversial former Manchester United star Gabriel Heinze to add to his backroom team.

Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with a source claiming he has never even been on their radar.

Newly-crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen are ready to join Premier League clubs in the race to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is on collision course with the club's manager Erik ten Hag after appearing to "like" social media posts slamming the Dutchman.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating racist abuse sent to Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in the wake of their midweek Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Tom Wagner has no doubts he can transform Birmingham City into a football force again despite the threat the club could be spending next season in League One.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the subject of racist gestures after scoring the winner against Mallorca on Saturday.

Eric Dier believes an "outstanding" atmosphere at the Allianz Arena can help Bayern Munich blow Arsenal away in the Champions League.

Katie Boulter has revealed that Emma Raducanu played a key role in helping her get her first tour-level win on clay during Britain's Billie Jean King Cup tie.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi says it is only a matter of time before Gareth Southgate brings Dominic Solanke into his England squad.

Roma defender Evan Ndicka is recovering in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday's Serie A clash with Udinese.

Jason Day has revealed his desire to play in his first Olympic Games golf tournament after missing the 2016 return over fears about the Zika virus and then not qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Don Cowie revealed Philippe Clement apologised for not shaking his hand following Ross County's shock win over Rangers.

Ex-Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong says it "still doesn't feel real" after helping Bayer Leverkusen romp to the Bundesliga title for the first time.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart admits he is loving life at the top of the Scottish Premiership but nothing will change his mind on retiring at the end of the season.

Rangers cast-off Sam Lammers continues to be in red-hot form for FC Utrecht, with Sunday seeing him equal a club record as he scored a goal in six successive games.

