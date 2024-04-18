Manchester City planning move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are targeting a striker and winger in the summer to strengthen Mikel Arteta's squad after their hopes of reaching a first Champions League semi-final since 2009 were ended by Bayern Munich.

Manchester City are planning a big push to sign Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala this summer. Pep Guardiola wants more options in attacking midfield and Musiala is emerging as his top target.

Former Australia cricket captain Meg Lanning struggled with "an unhealthy relationship" with exercise and food leading up to her shock retirement.

THE TIMES

UK Sport, the government agency that provides funding for the British Olympic and Paralympic programme, will have to cut 25 per cent of staff jobs and 50 per cent of its directors by July.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave Arsenal this summer

Aaron Ramsdale has interest from Newcastle and Chelsea, whilst clubs from abroad are also monitoring his situation at Arsenal.

A chef at Manchester United was left 'sick and confused' after touching a faulty light switch and giving himself an electric shock, while a steward at Chelsea had a pint of beer thrown over his head by a 'helpful' fan after a spark from a burning flare went into his eye.

Gremio winger Gustavo Nunes is among the talent identified as part of a fresh focus on South America, with the Red Devils preparing for their present and future.

THE SUN

Liverpool star Alisson's £4.75m house has been put on the market.

Rafa Benitez is the top candidate to take over as manager at Sao Paulo.

Manchester United have made signing a new left-back their top summer priority, according to reports.

Ivan Toney is hoping to earn more than Bruno Fernandes if he joins Manchester United this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Pep Lijnders could reportedly take Liverpool's entire backroom team with him to Besiktas after offering himself to the Turkish giants.

Manchester United have reportedly locked onto the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era as Juventus prepare a succession plan for Gleison Bremer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has faced further scrutiny over his tactics after former star Andreas Pereira claimed his side were easy to play against this season.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted he wants to see Marcus Rashford play in a better team amid his struggles in Manchester United's latest disastrous season

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Dortmund have reached the Champions League semi-finals

Manchester United are benefitting from a significant financial windfall after Borussia Dortmund triggered another payment for Jadon Sancho by reaching the Champions League semi-final.

Harry Kane warns England team-mate Jude Bellingham he's ready for Champions League "war"

Reece James has declared that his comeback is on and told his fans he will see them soon as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly sparked a brawl involving 60 people in the tunnel after Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Ilkay Gundogan's wife has added fuel to the fire in defending the Barcelona midfielder after his public criticism of team-mates Ronald Araujo, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski.

THE INDEPENDENT

Aitana Bonmati insisted things "have not changed" for women's footballers in Spain, despite the public attention on issues in the aftermath of Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup victory.

