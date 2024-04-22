Manchester United hold initial talks with Thomas Tuchel over becoming club's new boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly held initial talks with Thomas Tuchel about taking over as Manchester United boss.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag will effectively be on trial over the next month as Manchester United's new technical director Jason Wilcox conducts an audit of the manager's credentials and dressing room relations before the club makes a final decision on the Dutchman's future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville dissect Manchester United's narrow FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry and what the performance at Wembley could mean for Erik ten Hag and his future at Old Trafford

Marina Granovskaia is set to speak publicly about Chelsea for the first time during the trial of football agent Saif Alrubie.

Julen Lopetegui is emerging as a serious contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham, with the club preparing for a managerial change this summer.

THE SUN

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of this season, according to reports.

Xavi is set for a sensational U-turn to continue as Barcelona coach, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United hero David de Gea is being targeted by Real Betis ahead of the summer transfer window after a whole year without a club.

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly in line to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Image: Ex-Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick could become the new Bayern Munich boss

Top kid Shea Lacey is set to get a game at Manchester United by the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Nottingham Forest are facing unprecedented action from the Premier League for questioning the integrity of the VAR Stuart Attwell as the controversy over the club's position intensified.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gives his opinion on all three of Nottingham Forest’s penalty appeals against Everton

Boris Becker is hoping to return to Wimbledon in some form next year after revealing that he is already "working hard with the authorities" to secure permission for re-entry to the UK as a convicted criminal.

DAILY MAIL

FA Cup prize money is set to be recalculated as part of plans to ensure lower-league clubs do not miss out following the controversial move to scrap replays.

Virgil van Dijk has played through the last two Liverpool games with a dislocated finger which was 'pointing the wrong way' when suffered.

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has reportedly been pictured boarding a plane to London for talks over becoming the next manager of West Ham.

Image: Could Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim (right) replace David Moyes at West Ham this summer?

VAR audio taken from the aftermath of Lamine Yamal's controversial phantom goal in Barcelona's El Clasico defeat by Real Madrid has been released by the RFEF.

Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is set to face trial for the World Cup kiss-gate scandal.

DAILY MIRROR

Jude Bellingham is already destined to become one of Real Madrid's all-time greats, according to Raul.

Fabio Capello is concerned that England's habit of freezing on the big stage could come back to haunt them again during this summer's European Championships.

EVENING STANDARD

Queens Park Rangers, Watford and Birmingham are tracking Valencia forward Declan Frith.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...