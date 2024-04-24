Arsenal and Man City eye Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal and Manchester City are both considering a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, raising the prospect of the two title-chasers going head to head for the same player for the second year in a row.

Manchester United remain at least £13m apart from Newcastle in their negotiations over a compensation agreement for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Families of former footballers with dementia have hit out over 'unconscionable' delays in deciding their industrial disease application amid concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Sir Andrew Strauss says his England side would have beaten the current Test team.

THE SUN

Wolves are set to add Manchester City's Tommy Doyle to their pack in a £4.3m deal.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed he would be more than happy to play football for free if he was allowed to.

Ruben Amorim spoke for the first time after holding shock talks with West Ham.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham are among a small group of Premier League teams keeping tabs on Portugal international winger Jota Silva.

DAILY MAIL

Kobbie Mainoo's meteoric rise at Manchester United can be measured by the fact that he will sign a third contract in as many years with the club this summer.

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been cleared to resume sporting activity after undergoing a series of tests, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, days after the 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch during their match against Udinese with a collapsed lung.

Rosenborg's 17-year-old central midfielder Sverre Nypan is well-liked by Manchester United and is seen as a potential target as they overhaul the side.

Manchester United are rolling out a fresh set of changes to their ticketing system in the latest attempt to clamp down on touts.

Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of breaking another record as the former Iowa star is set to sign a historic deal with Nike.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United U18s have added the Premier League Cup to their league title with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

Aston Villa's new crest for the 2024-25 season has been leaked on the website of new front-of-shirt gambling sponsor Betano.

A bank account belonging to Gerard Pique's sports and entertainment company Kosmos has been embargoed by the judge investigating alleged corruption at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) during the presidency of Luis Rubiales from 2018 to 2023.

Leeds United winger Dan James will miss the club's clash with Queens Park Rangers on Friday after suffering rib and abdominal injuries.

THE GUARDIAN

MPs have called for the Independent Regulator for Football to have the scope to reintroduce replays to the FA Cup, amend the parachute payment system and to enforce an effective financial settlement between the Premier League and the EFL, as they voted in favour of progressing the Football Governance Bill.

One of the Premier League's best-known football agents was confronted by about 12 debt collectors at his office - and separately relieved of his expensive watch at a ­restaurant - as part of an effort to put pressure on him into repaying money, Southwark crown court has heard.

THE TIMES

The FA is to look at changing the rules to ban clubs from staging lucrative friendlies beyond the end of the season after Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur arranged a game in Australia three days after the climax of the Premier League campaign.

Rocky Flintoff showed that the apple does not fall far from the tree as the 16-year-old with the famous surname scored his first century for Lancashire's second XI against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Gallagher Premiership coaches are becoming increasingly frustrated with the RFU over its lack of progress and clarity regarding central contracts.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency has called on international governments to appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate why 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment despite testing positive for a banned substance in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

EVENING STANDARD

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has confirmed the club's interest in signing Tottenham's forgotten man Bryan Gil.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs could appoint a technical director as part of the Bill Foley-led review into the footballing operation at Easter Road.

Upfront Connor Goldson has confessed he feels the pressure in the build-up to facing Celtic as the Rangers defender bared all about the unflinching reality of life in a football-mad city.

Edin Dzeko has reportedly taken de facto charge of Fenerbahce - and wants Ryan Kent out as one of his first acts.

Peter Leven is being eyed by Barnsley as incoming Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's plans are upset before he has even arrived.

