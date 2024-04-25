Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal table five-year deal for Bologna forward - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a five-year contract to Joshua Zirkzee in an attempt to beat strong competition to the Bologna forward's signature.

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to seal a new contract for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Around 3,500 people are set to be evacuated from the area around Germany's Mewa Arena after an active World War II bomb was located during renovation work at Mainz's home stadium.

THE EVENING STANDARD

Canada's national team have contacted ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about leading the national team into the 2026 World Cup, with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch also of interest.

Mauricio Pochettino retains the support of the vast majority of Chelsea players, who would prefer some stability over another managerial change and further upheaval

Arsenal are tracking multiple midfield targets, amid concerns a deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi could be difficult.

Feyenoord are targeting a move for Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Arne Slot, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are keeping an eye on the situation with Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United ahead of the summer but have not formalised interest.

Image: Could Bruno Guimaraes be a Man City target this summer?

Cole Palmer returned to Cobham on Thursday after his absence in the midweek capitulation to Arsenal underlined how vital he is to Chelsea.

Michail Antonio has hit out at Roy Keane's 'dinosaur mentality' after the Manchester United legend criticised players who host podcasts.

Manchester United have stepped up work on their stadium plans - and have disclosed more information on how a refurbished Old Trafford would look.

Young Manchester United fans will be able to attend the FA Cup final for as little as £5.

Dougie Freedman is a contender for the Newcastle sporting director role.

The Premier League will stand accused of racial discrimination by a former member of their equalities department in court next month.

Liverpool's recruitment team would have preferred to sign a different Premier League star ahead of Darwin Nunez two years ago, according to a report.

Image: The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Times' Charlotte Duncker discuss whether Liverpool will anoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor

THE GUARDIAN

Top football agent, Saif Alrubie, has accused a former Chelsea executive of repeatedly lying about a transfer fee in order for the Premier League club to avoid paying him a commission, Southwark Crown Court has heard.

Ajax are interested in appointing Graham Potter as the former Chelsea manager plots a return to coaching after more than a year on the sidelines.

Image: Ajax are reportedly interested in ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roman Abramovich, the former Chelsea owner, was described as a "close ally of Vladimir Putin" by football agent Saif Alrubie in court.

Premier League clubs who qualify for Europe face unprecedented fixture chaos next season and could even be forced to field their kids in the Carabao Cup.

Dan Ashworth is set to take Newcastle United to arbitration in an attempt to force through a move to Manchester United as an increasingly acrimonious stand-off took another twist.

THE TIMES

Manchester United staff have been left dismayed by a decision taken by Ineos, the club's new co-owners, to cancel the traditional perks for the FA Cup final.

Image: The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Times' Charlotte Duncker talk about how Adrian Newey's departure affects Red Bull's future prospects

Sweden has become the first country to reject the introduction of VAR after opposition from a majority of elite clubs.

Scrum-half is the least valued position in English rugby, according to the Gallagher Premiership's third annual salary cap report.

A number of leading international swimmers are considering an unprecedented multimillion-pound lawsuit against the World Anti-Doping Agency over its handling of the case involving 23 Chinese competitors who escaped sanction despite testing positive for a banned substance months before the Tokyo Olympics.

THE SUN

MPs demanding a U-turn on the FA Cup replay row could risk England being banned by Fifa.

John Terry revealed he once blocked a Chelsea flight from leaving due to a heated row with Andre Villas-Boas over first-class seats.

Dutch legend Ronald De Boer reckons this summer might be the right time for Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool.

Crystal Palace will only entertain offers for star duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise that start at £60m for each player.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal's search for a new midfielder this summer has already suffered a setback as the Gunners could miss out on all of their top three targets.

THE ATHLETIC

Bayern Munich supporters have petitioned the club to retain Thomas Tuchel as their head coach for next season, saying other candidates "don't hold a candle" to the 50-year-old.

Brazilian legend Marta will retire from international football this year.

Wrexham will play in co-owner Ryan Reynolds' home city of Vancouver on their pre-season tour of the USA and Canada.

Alex Kroes has been allowed to return to Ajax in an altered role of technical director just over three weeks after his suspension for suspected insider trading.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pledged to bring the Super Bowl to the capital of the United Kingdom if he is re-elected next month.

Bournemouth have confirmed they will spend pre-season in the United States this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Daizen Maeda could make a shock return to the Celtic team in the coming weeks.

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as one of the contenders to be the next manager of West Ham.

Kieran Tierney is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines with an abductor injury.

Rangers have already made strides in their summer transfer recruitment, according to director of football operations Creag Robertson.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester City are set to offer Joe Hart an emotional return to the Etihad, with the offer likely to be in a non-footballing capacity or an ambassadorial role as Hart remains against a coaching role.

Rangers' academy director Zeb Jacobs has reportedly agreed to join Feyenoord as their new head of academy.

Buckie Thistle say they are 'stunned and devastated' after being told by the SPFL they are not eligible for the playoffs.

