Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool future of top priority for incoming boss Arne Slot at Anfield - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Virgil van Dijk's future is a top priority for incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot with Borussia Dortmund leading several European clubs set to pursue the Dutch defender.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has encouraged rebel players to "go where the money is" amid a rumoured LIV-style breakaway tour.

Manchester United are tapping into the contacts book of super agent Jorge Mendes as they look to transform their much-criticised recruitment.

Tottenham met with the agent of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Giorgi Sudakov in midweek to discuss a potential summer transfer deal.

Phil Parkinson ceded that the need to evolve Wrexham on the pitch could see some of the club's promotion heroes cut adrift this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea Women's head coach Emma Hayes says the decision to send off Kadeisha Buchanan in the defeat to Barcelona was the worst decision in UEFA Women's Champions League history.

The brother of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho aimed a dig at Cody Gakpo before Liverpool's draw with West Ham.

A Feyenoord player was spotted at the London Stadium to watch Liverpool's draw with West Ham ahead of Arne Slot's appointment. Versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida was in attendance as seen on his Snapchat post.

David Moyes has joked he'll be glad to see the back of 'Liverpool's daddy' Jurgen Klopp and his 'too bright teeth' when he leaves at the end of the season after sharing the touchline with the Liverpool boss for the last time.

Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted after their 1-0 win over Brentford secured Premier League survival for another season.

Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin kept up his remarkable scoring run for the Gunners' Under-19s with seven goals in a 9-0 win against Norwich.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has given his view on the possibility of top flight matches being played abroad in the future.

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to the German side's fans setting up a petition for him to stay at the club.

THE TIMES

Following Mo Salah's heated altercation with Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Redknapp believes the Egyptian's time at the club is coming to an end.

Everton manager Sean Dyche rates overseeing the club's escape from relegation as his greatest achievement.

Arne Slot will be appointed as Liverpool's new head coach rather than manager as Anfield prepares for a shift away from the traditional British football club structure.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sheffield United head coach Chris Wilder reflected on the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle which has forced them back into the Championship.

Crystal Palace are set to join the race for Maxence Lacroix this summer as European clubs look closely at the Wolfsburg centre-back.

The Football Association's recently-published transactions list has highlighted the number of player family members involved in transfer deals.

Former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is on the radar of Bournemouth's owners for a role across their clubs.

THE SUN

Jurgen Klopp says the side-line disagreement between himself and Mo Salah has been resolved in the dressing room after the match.

Blackburn want up to £20m for their top scorer Sammie Szmodics, with Brentford and Luton monitoring the striker.

Everton may need to sell Merseyside derby hero Jarrad Branthwaite before June 30 to beat another financial rap. Sean Dyche would love the centre-back, 21, to stick around for another season at least.

A fan brandishing a corner flag confronted stewards after Sheffield Wednesday's win over West Brom at Hillsborough.

DAILY RECORD

Derek Ferguson has warned Rangers captain James Tavernier he must learn from Jordan Henderson and his Saudi Pro League misstep.

Elie Youan has told a doubting Hibs fan "shut your mouth" on social media after he was missing from the starting lineup.

There could be more bad news on the injury front for Scotland after Scott McTominay became the latest star forced off for his club.

