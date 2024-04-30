Arne Slot wants £50m-rated Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as first Liverpool signing - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arne Slot has identified £50m-rated Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as his first signing once he is confirmed as Liverpool's replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Bruno Fernandes has hinted he could consider a shock departure from Manchester United this summer in an interview with a Portuguese outlet but says talk of his future will be on the back burner until Euro 2024 is out of the way.

Manchester United have received allegations that "scumbag" fans have been posing as disabled supporters to gain access to away fixtures this season.

Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will lead the nation's Governmental commission looking into the Spanish Football Federation after a corruption probe.

THE SUN

Jamie Vardy is set to have another crack at the Premier League after agreeing terms on a one-year deal to stay at Leicester City for their return to the top division.

Manchester United fans were left fuming after an apparent online leak of their new blue away shirt featuring new sponsor Snapdragon which some said looked more like a cricket kit.

Spartak Moscow made a shock enquiry about the availability of West Ham boss David Moyes earlier in April as they look to replace Spaniard Guille Abascal.

Several teams are ready to make their move to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, when Chelsea will look to sell the striker rather than loan him out again, while Roma could look to former Blue Michy Batshuayi as his replacement.

Iain Dowie has thanked those who helped save his life after he suffered a "big cardiac arrest" during a spin class at his local gym.

Nicky Butt potentially faces a jail sentence or a heavy financial penalty after pleading guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving in court on Tuesday.

Mercedes are preparing a record-breaking £128m-per-year deal to sign Red Bull's multiple world champion Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton's replacement, according to sources in Austria.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are set to move ahead with plans to redevelop and expand St James' Park after completing a feasibility study into what can be done to modernise their historic stadium.

Bristol City Women's chief executive Gavin Marshall says the competitiveness of women's leagues is being badly hindered by inadequate compensation fees when academy products are snapped up by other clubs.

Monty Panesar has revealed he wants to be Prime Minister one day after launching his political career as part of George Galloway's Workers Party of Britain - he will stand for election in the Ealing Southall constituency.

Olympic medal hopefuls are privately warning of anti-China protests in Paris this summer amid mounting outrage over the "contamination" doping-test furore around 23 swimmers prior to the previous Games in Tokyo.

Montpellier will go ahead with their signing of Billy Vunipola from Saracens this summer despite the negative headlines around his arrest in Spain last weekend.

Organisers are not expecting LIV Golf chief Greg Norman to attend the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon this summer but the R&A's Mike Woodcock said the controversial Australian was "welcome to check out resale platforms".

THE TIMES

Premier League officials have still not approved Chelsea's sale of two hotels to a sister company for £76.5m 10 months after it was executed, leaving questions about the club's compliances with PSR rules.

Players contesting The Open at Royal Troon in July will face the longest hole in the tournament's history, after the 15th was lengthened to 623 yards for the 152nd edition, and the shortest with the eighth potentially playing just 99 yards.

THE ATHLETIC

Declan Rice has revealed he joined Arsenal over Manchester City last summer because he preferred the project put to him by the Gunners which offered him more midfield freedom.

Rangers have opened talks with West Ham defender Ben Johnson over a potential move to Ibrox when his contract expires in the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly pulled the plug on any end-of-season parade with their hopes of Jurgen Klopp's farewell including a Premier League title appearing now to be unlikely.

Alvaro Fernandez is set to be the first permanent departure from Manchester United at the end of the season amid reports in Portugal that he will join current loan club Benfica for just over £5m.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Parker has urged his former club Manchester United to forget about signing Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer and instead go "all in" for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

THE GUARDIAN

Zambia's women face being barred from playing in this summer's Olympic Games soccer tournament after FIFA threatened the country's FA with suspension amid accusations of money-laundering offences against its president Andrew Kamanga and "undue influence by third parties".

DAILY RECORD

Fabio Silva will not be returning to Rangers when his loan spell from Wolves expires in the summer according to reports in his native Portugal.

Scotland fans will have one final chance to snap up "gold dust" Euro 2024 tickets when organisers put 100,000 more up for sale on Thursday morning.

Dundee United supporters groups have sent a combined warning to fans that they should stay off the Tannadice pitch on Friday night or face not being able to see the club publicly receive their Championship trophy after two previous invasions.

Rangers will find out in June whether they have been granted planning permission for a statue of club legend Walter Smith on land between the corner of the Copland Road Stand and New Edmiston House.

THE SCOTSMAN

Inter Milan are ready to make a summer move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley according to reports in Italy which says Serie A clubs are looking to Scotland for value signings.

