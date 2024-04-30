Wrexham plans for 55,000 capacity stadium revealed - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have ambitious plans to increase Wrexham's capacity to an eye-watering high of 55,000.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus after the emergence of Kai Havertz.

Ebbsfleet United's plans for a stunning new £40m waterfront stadium has been given the green light in an area in "desperate need of development".

Chelsea's Thiago Silva has interest from three London clubs, according to reports.

Coventry's Ellis Simms is wanted by two Premier League clubs this summer.

Manchester United star Tom Heaton is reportedly open to staying at the club after his contract expires this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Brighton will look to lure Kieran McKenna away from Ipswich if Roberto De Zerbi quits as manager this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are working on two summer transfer plans - one for if they finish fourth and another for if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Billy Vunipola will not face any further disciplinary action from Saracens following his arrest in Majorca but could still be charged with conduct prejudicial to the game by the Rugby Football Union.

Emma Raducanu has been named on the entry list for the French Open qualifying tournament.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to remain in charge of Manchester United next season after INEOS pinpointed the real reason behind his struggles.

Chelsea fans are set to show their appreciation for Conor Gallagher by revealing a gigantic banner ahead of their Stamford Bridge showdown with their rivals Tottenham, who are being linked with a summer swoop amid his contract stalemate.

Marc Guehi has won his race to be fit for Euro 2024 after recovering from knee surgery.

Shocking footage has emerged capturing the moment that a young linesman was punched in the face by a staff member from a rival football team in North Wales.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a sensational return to Borussia Dortmund in 2025.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly playing for his future as Barcelona prepare for a summer fire sale, with only three stars safe from the chop.

Former Manchester City left-back Gael Clichy has revealed that Pep Guardiola had some rather savage first words for the team when he took charge in 2016.

DAILY MIRROR

Ian Maatsen's dad, Edward, has revealed his son wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund as "things are not going well at Chelsea since they changed ownership".

Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is not seeking a move away this summer but still may be forced to quit his boyhood club.

THE ATHLETIC

John Achterberg will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after 15 years of service.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ordered Manchester United's non-football staff back into their offices in Manchester and London - insisting the club must end its work-from-home culture.

Benfica are expected to trigger a buy option to make their loan transfer of Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez permanent this summer.

Philadelphia Union have completed a unique deal to sign highly-rated US youth international Cavan Sullivan to the most lucrative homegrown contract in MLS history - Sullivan will then transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18, the first time an agreement like that has been baked into a player's first MLS contract.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is close to agreeing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

USA defender Sergino Dest is out of the Copa America after confirming he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Jordan Pickford as they look to pounce on Everton's potential takeover chaos.

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to snub transfer offers this summer as he is keen to prove his worth at Chelsea.

EVENING STANDARD

Jose Mourinho has backed West Ham managerial target Ruben Amorim to succeed in "any" league.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are reportedly considering a move for talented Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues as Philippe Clement beefs things up for the future.

Hibs are prioritising experience over all else as Nick Montgomery revealed their summer transfer plans - which could see as many as 18 players axed.

